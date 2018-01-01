You are here » Home
BGR Energy Systems Ltd.
|BSE: 532930
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: BGRENERGY
|ISIN Code: INE661I01014
|
BSE
15:43 | 12 Mar
|
105.45
|
-1.65
(-1.54%)
|
OPEN
108.50
|
HIGH
108.50
|
LOW
104.25
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
105.60
|
-1.70
(-1.58%)
|
OPEN
108.25
|
HIGH
108.50
|
LOW
104.05
OPEN
|108.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE
|107.10
VOLUME
|13428
52-Week high
|184.95
52-Week low
|104.25
P/E
|23.49
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|761
Buy Price
|105.45
Buy Qty
|315.00
Sell Price
|0.00
Sell Qty
|0.00
OPEN
|108.25
PREVIOUS CLOSE
|107.30
VOLUME
|71615
52-Week high
|184.80
52-Week low
|104.05
P/E
|23.49
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|761
Buy Price
|105.85
Buy Qty
|20.00
Sell Price
|105.90
Sell Qty
|75.00
|OPEN
|108.50
|CLOSE
|107.10
|VOLUME
|13428
|52-Week high
|184.95
|52-Week low
|104.25
|P/E
|23.49
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|761
|Buy Price
|105.45
|Buy Qty
|315.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|108.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|107.30
|VOLUME
|71615
|52-Week high
|184.80
|52-Week low
|104.05
|P/E
|23.49
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|760.93
|Buy Price
|105.85
|Buy Qty
|20.00
|Sell Price
|105.90
|Sell Qty
|75.00
Filter:
BGR Energy Systems Ltd. (BGRENERGY) - Balance Sheet
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Sources of Funds
|Share Capital
|72.16
|72.16
|72.16
|Reserves
|1305.49
|1260.69
|1272.13
|Total Shareholders Funds
|1377.65
|1332.85
|1344.29
|Secured Loans
|2001.10
|2303.04
|2117.43
|Unsecured Loans
|152.77
|606.60
|492.45
|Total Debt
|2153.87
|2909.64
|2609.88
|Total Liabilities
|3531.52
|4242.49
|3954.17
|Application of Funds
|Gross Block
|335.85
|319.43
|299.17
|Capital Work in Progress
|0.00
|0.45
|5.01
|Investments
|364.02
|363.69
|363.61
|Current Assets, Loans & Advances
|Inventories
|61.13
|23.48
|41.16
|Sundry Debtors
|2163.68
|2627.02
|2415.63
|Cash and Bank
|504.18
|480.82
|764.88
|Loans and Advances
|3057.36
|2776.55
|2432.35
|Total Current Assets
|5786.35
|5907.87
|5654.02
|Current Liabilities and Provisions
|Current Liabilities
|2778.48
|2200.11
|2237.32
|Provisions
|12.79
|8.41
|8.86
|Net Current Assets
|2995.08
|3699.35
|3407.84
|Miscellaneous Expenses not written off
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Deferred Tax Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Tax Liability
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Deferred Tax
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other Assets
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Assets
|3531.52
|4242.49
|3954.17
