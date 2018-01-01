JUST IN
BGR Energy Systems Ltd.

BSE: 532930 Sector: Engineering
NSE: BGRENERGY ISIN Code: INE661I01014
BSE 15:43 | 12 Mar 105.45 -1.65
(-1.54%)
OPEN

108.50

 HIGH

108.50

 LOW

104.25
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 105.60 -1.70
(-1.58%)
OPEN

108.25

 HIGH

108.50

 LOW

104.05
BGR Energy Systems Ltd. (BGRENERGY) - Balance Sheet

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Sources of Funds
Share Capital 72.16 72.16 72.16
Reserves 1305.49 1260.69 1272.13
Total Shareholders Funds 1377.65 1332.85 1344.29
Secured Loans 2001.10 2303.04 2117.43
Unsecured Loans 152.77 606.60 492.45
Total Debt 2153.87 2909.64 2609.88
Total Liabilities 3531.52 4242.49 3954.17
Application of Funds
Gross Block 335.85 319.43 299.17
Capital Work in Progress 0.00 0.45 5.01
Investments 364.02 363.69 363.61
Current Assets, Loans & Advances
Inventories 61.13 23.48 41.16
Sundry Debtors 2163.68 2627.02 2415.63
Cash and Bank 504.18 480.82 764.88
Loans and Advances 3057.36 2776.55 2432.35
Total Current Assets 5786.35 5907.87 5654.02
Current Liabilities and Provisions
Current Liabilities 2778.48 2200.11 2237.32
Provisions 12.79 8.41 8.86
Net Current Assets 2995.08 3699.35 3407.84
Miscellaneous Expenses not written off 0.00 0.00 0.00
Deferred Tax Assets N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Tax Liability N/A N/A N/A
Net Deferred Tax N/A N/A N/A
Other Assets 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Assets 3531.52 4242.49 3954.17
