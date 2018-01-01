You are here » Home
BGR Energy Systems Ltd.
|BSE: 532930
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: BGRENERGY
|ISIN Code: INE661I01014
|
BSE
15:43 | 12 Mar
|
105.45
|
-1.65
(-1.54%)
|
OPEN
108.50
|
HIGH
108.50
|
LOW
104.25
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
105.60
|
-1.70
(-1.58%)
|
OPEN
108.25
|
HIGH
108.50
|
LOW
104.05
|OPEN
|108.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|107.10
|VOLUME
|13428
|52-Week high
|184.95
|52-Week low
|104.25
|P/E
|23.49
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|761
|Buy Price
|105.45
|Buy Qty
|315.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|108.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|107.30
|VOLUME
|71615
|52-Week high
|184.80
|52-Week low
|104.05
|P/E
|23.49
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|761
|Buy Price
|105.85
|Buy Qty
|20.00
|Sell Price
|105.90
|Sell Qty
|75.00
BGR Energy Systems Ltd. (BGRENERGY) - Profit And Loss
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Income
|Sales Turnover
|3447.94
|3247.52
|3378.18
|Excise Duty
|9.90
|9.43
|13.18
|Net Sales
|3438.04
|3238.09
|3365.00
|Other Income
|20.44
|5.89
|1.50
|Stock Adjustments
|23.17
|-15.70
|4.43
|Total Income
|3481.65
|3228.28
|3370.93
|Expenditure
|Raw Materials
|1952.81
|2007.53
|2263.23
|Power & Fuel Cost
|4.58
|3.76
|6.47
|Employee Cost
|186.14
|181.24
|161.80
|Other Manufacturing Expenses
|847.92
|550.15
|568.03
|Selling and Administration Expenses
|40.68
|37.22
|41.34
|Miscellaneous Expenses
|94.03
|84.74
|15.39
|less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Expenditure
|3126.16
|2864.64
|3056.26
|Operating Profit
|355.49
|363.64
|314.67
|Interest
|263.52
|290.76
|210.89
|Gross Profit
|91.97
|72.88
|103.78
|Depreciation
|23.96
|22.74
|25.08
|Profit Before Tax
|68.01
|50.14
|78.70
|Tax
|23.86
|22.93
|36.55
|Net Profit
|44.15
|27.21
|42.15
