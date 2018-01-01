JUST IN
BGR Energy Systems Ltd.

BSE: 532930 Sector: Engineering
NSE: BGRENERGY ISIN Code: INE661I01014
BSE 15:43 | 12 Mar 105.45 -1.65
(-1.54%)
OPEN

108.50

 HIGH

108.50

 LOW

104.25
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 105.60 -1.70
(-1.58%)
OPEN

108.25

 HIGH

108.50

 LOW

104.05
OPEN 108.50
CLOSE 107.10
VOLUME 13428
52-Week high 184.95
52-Week low 104.25
P/E 23.49
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 761
Buy Price 105.45
Buy Qty 315.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
BGR Energy Systems Ltd. (BGRENERGY) - Profit And Loss

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Income
Sales Turnover 3447.94 3247.52 3378.18
Excise Duty 9.90 9.43 13.18
Net Sales 3438.04 3238.09 3365.00
Other Income 20.44 5.89 1.50
Stock Adjustments 23.17 -15.70 4.43
Total Income 3481.65 3228.28 3370.93
Expenditure
Raw Materials 1952.81 2007.53 2263.23
Power & Fuel Cost 4.58 3.76 6.47
Employee Cost 186.14 181.24 161.80
Other Manufacturing Expenses 847.92 550.15 568.03
Selling and Administration Expenses 40.68 37.22 41.34
Miscellaneous Expenses 94.03 84.74 15.39
less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Expenditure 3126.16 2864.64 3056.26
Operating Profit 355.49 363.64 314.67
Interest 263.52 290.76 210.89
Gross Profit 91.97 72.88 103.78
Depreciation 23.96 22.74 25.08
Profit Before Tax 68.01 50.14 78.70
Tax 23.86 22.93 36.55
Net Profit 44.15 27.21 42.15
