BGR Energy Systems Ltd.

BSE: 532930 Sector: Engineering
NSE: BGRENERGY ISIN Code: INE661I01014
BSE 15:43 | 12 Mar 105.45 -1.65
(-1.54%)
OPEN

108.50

 HIGH

108.50

 LOW

104.25
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 105.60 -1.70
(-1.58%)
OPEN

108.25

 HIGH

108.50

 LOW

104.05
BGR Energy Systems Ltd. (BGRENERGY) - Financial Quarterly

Figures in Rs crore Dec-2017 Sep-2017 Jun-2017 Mar-2017 Dec-2016
Revenue 707.60 517.39 898.20 1106.77 645.93
Other Income -1.49 0.39 1.27 -0.01 20.40
Total Income 706.11 517.78 899.47 1106.76 666.33
Expenditure 634.57 440.27 809.41 1011.62 579.89
Operating Profit 71.54 77.51 90.06 95.14 86.44
Interest 71.90 69.71 68.71 66.79 64.24
PBDT -0.36 7.80 21.35 28.35 22.20
Depreciation 6.28 6.06 6.28 5.79 6.35
PBT -6.64 1.74 15.07 22.56 15.85
Tax -2.30 0.61 5.21 7.97 5.65
Net Profit -4.34 1.13 9.86 14.59 10.20
EPS (Rs) -0.60 0.16 1.37 1.89 1.41
