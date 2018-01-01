You are here » Home
BGR Energy Systems Ltd.
|BSE: 532930
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: BGRENERGY
|ISIN Code: INE661I01014
|
BSE
15:43 | 12 Mar
|
105.45
|
-1.65
(-1.54%)
|
OPEN
108.50
|
HIGH
108.50
|
LOW
104.25
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
105.60
|
-1.70
(-1.58%)
|
OPEN
108.25
|
HIGH
108.50
|
LOW
104.05
|OPEN
|108.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|107.10
|VOLUME
|13428
|52-Week high
|184.95
|52-Week low
|104.25
|P/E
|23.49
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|761
|Buy Price
|105.45
|Buy Qty
|315.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|108.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|107.30
|VOLUME
|71615
|52-Week high
|184.80
|52-Week low
|104.05
|P/E
|23.49
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|761
|Buy Price
|105.85
|Buy Qty
|20.00
|Sell Price
|105.90
|Sell Qty
|75.00
BGR Energy Systems Ltd. (BGRENERGY) - Financial Quarterly
|Figures in Rs crore
|Dec-2017
|Sep-2017
|Jun-2017
|Mar-2017
|Dec-2016
|Revenue
|707.60
|517.39
|898.20
|1106.77
|645.93
|Other Income
|-1.49
|0.39
|1.27
|-0.01
|20.40
|Total Income
|706.11
|517.78
|899.47
|1106.76
|666.33
|Expenditure
|634.57
|440.27
|809.41
|1011.62
|579.89
|Operating Profit
|71.54
|77.51
|90.06
|95.14
|86.44
|Interest
|71.90
|69.71
|68.71
|66.79
|64.24
|PBDT
|-0.36
|7.80
|21.35
|28.35
|22.20
|Depreciation
|6.28
|6.06
|6.28
|5.79
|6.35
|PBT
|-6.64
|1.74
|15.07
|22.56
|15.85
|Tax
|-2.30
|0.61
|5.21
|7.97
|5.65
|Net Profit
|-4.34
|1.13
|9.86
|14.59
|10.20
|EPS (Rs)
|-0.60
|0.16
|1.37
|1.89
|1.41
Quick Links for BGR Energy Systems: