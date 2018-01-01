You are here » Home
BGR Energy Systems Ltd.
BSE: 532930
Sector: Engineering
NSE: BGRENERGY
ISIN Code: INE661I01014
|
BSE
15:43 | 12 Mar
|
105.45
|
-1.65
(-1.54%)
|
OPEN
108.50
|
HIGH
108.50
|
LOW
104.25
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
105.60
|
-1.70
(-1.58%)
|
OPEN
108.25
|
HIGH
108.50
|
LOW
104.05
|OPEN
|108.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|107.10
|VOLUME
|13428
|52-Week high
|184.95
|52-Week low
|104.25
|P/E
|23.49
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|761
|Buy Price
|105.45
|Buy Qty
|315.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|108.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|107.30
|VOLUME
|71615
|52-Week high
|184.80
|52-Week low
|104.05
|P/E
|23.49
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|761
|Buy Price
|105.85
|Buy Qty
|20.00
|Sell Price
|105.90
|Sell Qty
|75.00
|OPEN
|108.50
|CLOSE
|107.10
|VOLUME
|13428
|52-Week high
|184.95
|52-Week low
|104.25
|P/E
|23.49
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|761
|Buy Price
|105.45
|Buy Qty
|315.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|108.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|107.30
|VOLUME
|71615
|52-Week high
|184.80
|52-Week low
|104.05
|P/E
|23.49
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|760.93
|Buy Price
|105.85
|Buy Qty
|20.00
|Sell Price
|105.90
|Sell Qty
|75.00
BGR Energy Systems Ltd. (BGRENERGY) - Financial Ratios
Ratios
2017
2016
2015
Debt-Equity Ratio
1.59
1.65
1.56
Current Ratio
1.10
1.21
1.28
Asset turnover ratio
10.52
10.50
11.47
Inventory turnover ratio
81.50
100.48
73.78
Debtors turnover ratio
1.44
1.29
1.31
Interest Coverage ratio
1.18
1.17
1.37
Operating Margin (%)
9.72
11.20
9.31
Net Profit Margin (%)
0.91
0.84
1.25
Return on Capital Employed (%)
8.00
8.32
6.84
Return on Net Worth (%)
2.33
2.03
3.18
