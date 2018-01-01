JUST IN
BGR Energy Systems Ltd.

BSE: 532930 Sector: Engineering
NSE: BGRENERGY ISIN Code: INE661I01014
BSE 15:43 | 12 Mar 105.45 -1.65
(-1.54%)
OPEN

108.50

 HIGH

108.50

 LOW

104.25
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 105.60 -1.70
(-1.58%)
OPEN

108.25

 HIGH

108.50

 LOW

104.05
BGR Energy Systems Ltd. (BGRENERGY) - Financial Ratios

Ratios 2017 2016 2015
Debt-Equity Ratio 1.59 1.65 1.56
Current Ratio 1.10 1.21 1.28
Asset turnover ratio 10.52 10.50 11.47
Inventory turnover ratio 81.50 100.48 73.78
Debtors turnover ratio 1.44 1.29 1.31
Interest Coverage ratio 1.18 1.17 1.37
Operating Margin (%) 9.72 11.20 9.31
Net Profit Margin (%) 0.91 0.84 1.25
Return on Capital Employed (%) 8.00 8.32 6.84
Return on Net Worth (%) 2.33 2.03 3.18
