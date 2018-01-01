JUST IN
BGR Energy Systems Ltd.

BSE: 532930 Sector: Engineering
NSE: BGRENERGY ISIN Code: INE661I01014
BSE 15:43 | 12 Mar 105.45 -1.65
(-1.54%)
OPEN

108.50

 HIGH

108.50

 LOW

104.25
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 105.60 -1.70
(-1.58%)
OPEN

108.25

 HIGH

108.50

 LOW

104.05
BGR Energy Systems Ltd. (BGRENERGY) - Company Information

BGR Energy Systems Ltd

BGR Energy Systems Ltd is one of the India's growing engineering company in power sector. The company carries the business in two segments namely the Supply of systems and Equipment and Turnkey Engineering project contracting. In the systems and equipment business the company design engineer manufacture sell and service a range of systems and equipment for the Power Oil & Gas Refinery Petrochemica...> More

COMPANY INFORMATION
Joint Managing Director : V R Mahadevan
Chairperson : Sasikala Raghupathy
Company Secretary : R Ramesh Kumar
Independent Director : Heinrich Bohmer
Independent Director : S R Tagat
Independent Director : S A Bohra
Independent Director : M Gopalakrishna
Joint Managing Director & CEO : A Swaminathan
Independent Director : Gnana Rajasekaran
Director (Corporate Strategy) : Swarnamugi Karthik
Deputy Managing Director & COO : Arjun Govind Raghupathy
AUDITOR : Manohar Chowdhry & Associates/N R Doraisami & Co
IND NAME : Engineering - Turnkey Services
HOUSE NAME : Indian Private
Registered office
A-5 Pannamgadu Industrial Est., Ramapuram Post Sullurpet Taluk,Nellore,Andhra Pradesh-524401
Ph : 91-44-27900181/27948549
WEBSITE : http://www.bgrcorp.com
E-mail : investors@bgrenergy.com

