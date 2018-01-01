You are here » Home
» » BGR Energy Systems Ltd
BGR Energy Systems Ltd.
|BSE: 532930
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: BGRENERGY
|ISIN Code: INE661I01014
|
BSE
15:43 | 12 Mar
|
105.45
|
-1.65
(-1.54%)
|
OPEN
108.50
|
HIGH
108.50
|
LOW
104.25
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
105.60
|
-1.70
(-1.58%)
|
OPEN
108.25
|
HIGH
108.50
|
LOW
104.05
|OPEN
|108.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|107.10
|VOLUME
|13428
|52-Week high
|184.95
|52-Week low
|104.25
|P/E
|23.49
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|761
|Buy Price
|105.45
|Buy Qty
|315.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|108.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|107.30
|VOLUME
|71615
|52-Week high
|184.80
|52-Week low
|104.05
|P/E
|23.49
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|761
|Buy Price
|105.85
|Buy Qty
|20.00
|Sell Price
|105.90
|Sell Qty
|75.00
BGR Energy Systems Ltd. (BGRENERGY) - Company Information
BGR Energy Systems Ltd
BGR Energy Systems Ltd is one of the India's growing engineering company in power sector. The company carries the business in two segments namely the Supply of systems and Equipment and Turnkey Engineering project contracting. In the systems and equipment business the company design engineer manufacture sell and service a range of systems and equipment for the Power Oil & Gas Refinery Petrochemica...> More
|COMPANY INFORMATION
|Joint Managing Director :
|V R Mahadevan
|Chairperson :
|Sasikala Raghupathy
|Company Secretary :
|R Ramesh Kumar
|Independent Director :
|Heinrich Bohmer
|Independent Director :
|S R Tagat
|Independent Director :
|S A Bohra
|Independent Director :
|M Gopalakrishna
|Joint Managing Director & CEO :
|A Swaminathan
|Independent Director :
|Gnana Rajasekaran
|Director (Corporate Strategy) :
|Swarnamugi Karthik
|Deputy Managing Director & COO :
|Arjun Govind Raghupathy
|AUDITOR :
|Manohar Chowdhry & Associates/N R Doraisami & Co
|IND NAME :
|Engineering - Turnkey Services
|HOUSE NAME :
|Indian Private
|Registered office
|A-5 Pannamgadu Industrial Est., Ramapuram Post Sullurpet Taluk,Nellore,Andhra Pradesh-524401
|Ph : 91-44-27900181/27948549
|WEBSITE : http://www.bgrcorp.com
|E-mail : investors@bgrenergy.com
Quick Links for BGR Energy Systems: