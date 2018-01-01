BGR Energy Systems Ltd is one of the India's growing engineering company in power sector. The company carries the business in two segments namely the Supply of systems and Equipment and Turnkey Engineering project contracting. In the systems and equipment business the company design engineer manufacture sell and service a range of systems and equipment for the Power Oil & Gas Refinery Petrochemical and Process Industries. In the Turnkey Engineering project contracting business the company engineer manufacture procure construct and commission projects in the Power and Oil & Gas sector.The company consists of seven complementary businesses. They are Power Projects business Oil and Gas Equipments business Air Fin Coolers business Environmental Engineering business Electrical Projects business and Infrastructure business. The company was incorporated on February 18 1985 as GEA Energie Systems India Pvt Ltd. The company was the joint venture company between GEA Energietechnik GmbH Germany and B G Raghupathy the promoter to produce and sell On-line Condenser Tube Cleaning Systems Debris Filters and Rubber Cleaning Balls used in Thermal and Nuclear Power Plants. In October 1986 the company name was changed to GEA Energy System (India) Pvt Ltd.In March 1993 GEA Germany divested their stake in the company and B G Raghupathy and his family members became the sole shareholders of the company and in December 1993 the company status was changed to a public limited company. In the year 1994 the company entered into a license and technical collaboration for air cooled heat exchangers with GEA Btt France and in the year 1996 they entered into a collaboration agreement with GEA Germany to set up GEA Cooling Tower Technologies (India) Pvt Ltd. In September 2000 the company entered into a technical collaboration agreement with Crane Environment Inc USA. In April 2003 the company secured their first engineering procurement and construction contract for 120 MW gas based combined cycle power plant in Karupput Tamilnadu and in June 2003 the company built and supplied a debris filter for a nuclear power plant in Taiwan.In June 2007 the company name was changed to BGR Energy Systems Ltd. The company sold their energy Division business to GEA BGR Energy System India Ltd for a consideration of Rs 25 crore with effect from July 1 2007. Schmitz Reinigungskugeln GmbH a wholly owned overseas subsidiary in Germany ceased to be a subsidiary of the company with effect from July 1 2007 pursuant to the execution of the Share Transfer Agreement between the company and Schmitz India Pvt Ltd. The BOP contract for the 330 MW RRVUNL Dholpur project was successfully completed during the year and the project was commissioned in both Open Cycle and Combined Cycle modes. The EPC contract for 95 MW Combined Cycle plant of TNEB has reached an advanced stage of completion and the contract for 23 MW captive power plant of Sterlite group has been progressed well. The Air Fin Cooler Division has undertaken an expansion programme of their manufacturing facilities at Panjetty Village near Chennai. A new unit has also been planned in Bahrain. Allotment of land and environmental clearance have been obtained from Government of Bahrain. These facilities will become operational from 2009-10. In February 2008 the company has secured a Turnkey contract form Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Ltd for Rs 7930 Million for Design Engineering Manufacture Procurement Supply delivery testing at manufacturer's works transportation to the site storage construction erection testing at site and commissioning of Balance of Plant including Civil works for the 500 MW Kothagudem Stage-VI (1 x 500 MW)- Unit XI. In June 2008 the company was awarded USD 9.29 Million contract by State Company for Oil Projects (SCOP) Baghdad Iraq for Desigb Engineering Manufacture and supply of 70 Nos of Oil Products Storage Tanks for their new Aumara Oil Products Depot.In July 2008 the company secured 600 MW EPC contract from Tamil Nadu Electricity Board and received EPC Contract for 2 X 600 MW Kalisindh Thermal Power Project in Rajasthan. In August 2008 they have been awarded the single largest contract for supply of Air Fin Coolers for Rs 39.60 crore.In 2010 the company signed signed Joint Venture Agreements with Hitachi Ltd. Japan and Hitachi Power Europe GmbH Germany for the business of design engineering and manufacture of Supercritical Steam Turbine Generator and Supercritical Steam Generator (Boilers). In 2011 the company received Order for Supercritical BoP 2x660 MW.. The companies Electrical project division securued Rs 444.48 crore NPCIL Contract during the year under review.In 2012 the company won 660 MW NTPC Boiler contract for Super-critical Boilers. The company was awarded contract for supply of 2 x 660 MW Super - critical Boilers from NTPC. During the year the company signed a MOU with Govt of Tamilnadu. The company was awarded contract 2 x 800 MW Steam Turbine and Generators for NTPC's LARA STPP.In 2013 the company signed Balance of Plant (BoP) contract with Odisha Power Generation Corporation (OPGC) for 2 x 660MW Super Thermal Power Project. The company also won first overseas EPC contract for a value of USD 246 million during the year under review. In 2014 the company secured contracts of Rs 300 crore from various core sectors and also secured new contracts worth Rs 250 crore during the year under reveiw.