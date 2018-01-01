You are here » Home » » BGR Energy Systems Ltd
BGR Energy Systems Ltd.
|BSE: 532930
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: BGRENERGY
|ISIN Code: INE661I01014
|BSE 15:43 | 12 Mar
|105.45
|
-1.65
(-1.54%)
|
OPEN
108.50
|
HIGH
108.50
|
LOW
104.25
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|105.60
|
-1.70
(-1.58%)
|
OPEN
108.25
|
HIGH
108.50
|
LOW
104.05
|OPEN
|108.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|107.10
|VOLUME
|13428
|52-Week high
|184.95
|52-Week low
|104.25
|P/E
|23.49
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|761
|Buy Price
|105.45
|Buy Qty
|315.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|108.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|107.30
|VOLUME
|71615
|52-Week high
|184.80
|52-Week low
|104.05
|P/E
|23.49
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|761
|Buy Price
|105.85
|Buy Qty
|20.00
|Sell Price
|105.90
|Sell Qty
|75.00
BGR Energy Systems Ltd. (BGRENERGY) - Mutual Fund Holding
|Stocks attracting Fund Managers
|SCHEME
|Amount Invested (Rs cr)
|No of shares
|Net Asset (%)
|Reliance Diversified Power Sector (G)
|23.33
|1996580
|1.16
|Reliance Diversified Power Sector (Bonus)
|23.33
|1996580
|1.16
|Reliance Diversified Power Sector - Direct (G)
|23.33
|1996580
|1.16
