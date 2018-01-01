You are here » Home
BGR Energy Systems Ltd.
|BSE: 532930
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: BGRENERGY
|ISIN Code: INE661I01014
|
BSE
15:43 | 12 Mar
|
105.45
|
-1.65
(-1.54%)
|
OPEN
108.50
|
HIGH
108.50
|
LOW
104.25
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
105.60
|
-1.70
(-1.58%)
|
OPEN
108.25
|
HIGH
108.50
|
LOW
104.05
|OPEN
|108.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|107.10
|VOLUME
|13428
|52-Week high
|184.95
|52-Week low
|104.25
|P/E
|23.49
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|761
|Buy Price
|105.45
|Buy Qty
|315.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|108.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|107.30
|VOLUME
|71615
|52-Week high
|184.80
|52-Week low
|104.05
|P/E
|23.49
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|761
|Buy Price
|105.85
|Buy Qty
|20.00
|Sell Price
|105.90
|Sell Qty
|75.00
BGR Energy Systems Ltd. (BGRENERGY) - Share Holding
|(in %)
|Dec 2017
|Sep 2017
|Jun 2017
|Mar 2017
|Dec 2016
|Promoter & Group
|Foreign
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Indian
|75.00
|75.00
|75.00
|75.00
|75.00
|Total Promoters
|75.00
|75.00
|75.00
|75.00
|75.00
|Non Promoter
|Institutions
|5.51
|5.45
|5.51
|4.32
|4.26
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|0.10
|0.07
|0.12
|0.11
|0.12
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|1.95
|1.93
|1.94
|0.75
|0.78
|Insurance Companies
|0.26
|0.26
|0.26
|0.26
|0.26
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|3.20
|3.20
|3.20
|3.20
|3.11
|Non-Institution
|19.49
|19.55
|19.49
|20.68
|20.74
|Indian Public
|13.52
|13.39
|13.38
|14.14
|14.33
|Others
|5.97
|6.16
|6.11
|6.54
|6.41
|Total Non Promoter
|25.00
|25.00
|25.00
|25.00
|25.00
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|Custodians
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
