BGR Energy Systems Ltd.
|BSE: 532930
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: BGRENERGY
|ISIN Code: INE661I01014
|BSE 15:43 | 12 Mar
|105.45
|
-1.65
(-1.54%)
|
OPEN
108.50
|
HIGH
108.50
|
LOW
104.25
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|105.60
|
-1.70
(-1.58%)
|
OPEN
108.25
|
HIGH
108.50
|
LOW
104.05
|OPEN
|108.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|107.10
|VOLUME
|13428
|52-Week high
|184.95
|52-Week low
|104.25
|P/E
|23.49
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|761
|Buy Price
|105.45
|Buy Qty
|315.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|108.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|107.30
|VOLUME
|71615
|52-Week high
|184.80
|52-Week low
|104.05
|P/E
|23.49
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|761
|Buy Price
|105.85
|Buy Qty
|20.00
|Sell Price
|105.90
|Sell Qty
|75.00
BGR Energy Systems Ltd. (BGRENERGY) - Announcements
-
BGR Energy Systems Ltd Change in Directorate
07/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
BGR Energy Systems Ltd Unaudited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter Ended December 31 2017.
07/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
BGR Energy Systems Ltd Closure of Trading Window
25/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
BGR Energy Systems Ltd Board Meeting On February 08 2018
25/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
BGR Energy Systems Ltd Clarification
12/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
BGR Energy Systems Ltd Clarification sought from BGR Energy Systems Ltd
12/01/2018 | bse
-
BGR Energy Systems Ltd Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended December 31 2017
11/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
BGR Energy Systems Ltd Updates
29/12/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
BGR Energy Systems Ltd Updates
29/12/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
BGR Energy Systems Ltd Unaudited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter Ended September 30 2017
13/11/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
BGR Energy Systems Ltd Closure of Trading Window
31/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
BGR Energy Systems Ltd Board Meeting On November 13 2017
31/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
BGR Energy Systems Ltd Compliance Certificate For The Half Year Ended September 30 2017.
13/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
BGR Energy Systems Ltd Certificate Under Regulation 40(9) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulat
11/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
BGR Energy Systems Ltd Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended September 30 2017
11/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
BGR Energy Systems Ltd Scrutinizers Report
28/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
BGR Energy Systems Ltd Outcome of AGM
28/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
BGR Energy Systems Ltd Notice Of 31St Annual General Meeting Of The Company
22/08/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
BGR Energy Systems Ltd Change in Auditors
11/08/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
BGR Energy Systems Ltd Annual General Meeting On September 27 2017
11/08/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
