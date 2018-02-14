Bhagawati Gas Ltd.
|BSE: 500051
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: BAGWATIGAS
|ISIN Code: INE099C01010
|BSE LIVE 14:02 | 20 Feb
|Bhagawati Gas Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Bhagawati Gas Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.53
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.55
|VOLUME
|1700
|52-Week high
|0.53
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.53
|Buy Qty
|416.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Bhagawati Gas Ltd.
Bhagawati Gas Ltd
Bhagawati Gas Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|9.88
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.05
Bhagawati Gas Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.13
|-92.31
|Total Income
|0.01
|0.13
|-92.31
|Total Expenses
|0.13
|0.18
|-27.78
|Operating Profit
|-0.12
|-0.05
|-140
|Net Profit
|-0.15
|-0.17
|11.76
|Equity Capital
|16.74
|16.74
|-
Bhagawati Gas Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Gujchem Distill
|101.25
|-3.57
|1.62
|Adi Rasayan
|45.00
|4.29
|1.49
|Benzo Petro Intl
|1.30
|-4.41
|1.44
|Bhagawati Gas
|0.53
|-3.64
|0.89
|Southern Gas
|179.90
|4.96
|0.41
|Fischer Chemic
|13.12
|700.00
|0.22
Bhagawati Gas Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Bhagawati Gas Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|-0.13%
|-1.09%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.74%
|-1.06%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.43%
|0.77%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|4.80%
|4.12%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.43%
|15.88%
|3 Year
|-57.26%
|NA
|16.50%
|18.13%
Bhagawati Gas Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.53
|
|0.53
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.53
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.53
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.53
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|38.00
