Bhagawati Gas Ltd.

BSE: 500051 Sector: Industrials
NSE: BAGWATIGAS ISIN Code: INE099C01010
BSE LIVE 14:02 | 20 Feb Bhagawati Gas Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bhagawati Gas Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 0.53
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.55
VOLUME 1700
52-Week high 0.53
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.53
Buy Qty 416.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Bhagawati Gas Ltd.

Bhagawati Gas Ltd

Bhagawati Gas Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 9.88
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.05
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Bhagawati Gas Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.01 0.13 -92.31
Total Income 0.01 0.13 -92.31
Total Expenses 0.13 0.18 -27.78
Operating Profit -0.12 -0.05 -140
Net Profit -0.15 -0.17 11.76
Equity Capital 16.74 16.74 -
Bhagawati Gas Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Gujchem Distill 101.25 -3.57 1.62
Adi Rasayan 45.00 4.29 1.49
Benzo Petro Intl 1.30 -4.41 1.44
Bhagawati Gas 0.53 -3.64 0.89
Southern Gas 179.90 4.96 0.41
Fischer Chemic 13.12 700.00 0.22
Bhagawati Gas Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 34.23
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.15
Indian Public 54.43
Custodians 0.00
Other 11.19
Bhagawati Gas Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA -0.13% -1.09%
1 Month NA NA -1.74% -1.06%
3 Month NA NA 1.43% 0.77%
6 Month NA NA 4.80% 4.12%
1 Year NA NA 16.43% 15.88%
3 Year -57.26% NA 16.50% 18.13%

Bhagawati Gas Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.53
0.53
Week Low/High 0.00
0.53
Month Low/High 0.00
0.53
YEAR Low/High 0.00
0.53
All TIME Low/High 0.50
38.00

