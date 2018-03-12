Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd.
|BSE: 509449
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE026I01010
|BSE LIVE 11:27 | 12 Mar
|36.90
|
-1.90
(-4.90%)
|
OPEN
37.05
|
HIGH
37.05
|
LOW
36.90
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|37.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|38.80
|VOLUME
|50
|52-Week high
|53.55
|52-Week low
|32.50
|P/E
|15.91
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|36.90
|Buy Qty
|80.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|15.91
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd.
Promoted by R R Sharma, S K Sharma and the late B P Bhardwaj, Bhagawati Oxygen was incorporated in 1972. It is engaged in the manufacture of oxygen gas. Its supplies majority of its production to Hindustan Copper. The company has plants at Ghatsila, Bihar, with a capacity of 25 tpd and at Ballabhgarh, Haryana, with a capacity of 140 cmtr ph. The operations at the plant in Ballabhgarh was tempor...> More
Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|9
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|2.32
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|15.91
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|55.68
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.66
Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2.17
|2.86
|-24.13
|Other Income
|0.61
|-0.02
|3150
|Total Income
|2.78
|2.84
|-2.11
|Total Expenses
|1.77
|2.44
|-27.46
|Operating Profit
|1.01
|0.4
|152.5
|Net Profit
|0.3
|0.32
|-6.25
|Equity Capital
|2.31
|2.31
|-
Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Noble Explochem
|4.90
|2.30
|9.42
|Pentokey Organy
|15.00
|4.53
|9.40
|Organic Coatings
|12.08
|-3.51
|9.27
|Bhagawati Oxygen
|36.90
|-4.90
|8.52
|Ritesh Intl.
|8.65
|1.88
|7.40
|Swarnajyothi Agr
|2.85
|-5.00
|7.25
|Tulasee Bio-Eth.
|11.21
|-4.92
|6.60
Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-11.72%
|NA
|0.30%
|-0.73%
|1 Month
|9.99%
|NA
|-1.31%
|-0.69%
|3 Month
|6.34%
|NA
|1.87%
|1.14%
|6 Month
|2.50%
|NA
|5.26%
|4.51%
|1 Year
|-21.24%
|NA
|16.94%
|16.30%
|3 Year
|144.37%
|NA
|17.00%
|18.57%
Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|36.90
|
|37.05
|Week Low/High
|36.90
|
|44.00
|Month Low/High
|33.55
|
|45.00
|YEAR Low/High
|32.50
|
|54.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.20
|
|85.00
