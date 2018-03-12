Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd

Promoted by R R Sharma, S K Sharma and the late B P Bhardwaj, Bhagawati Oxygen was incorporated in 1972. It is engaged in the manufacture of oxygen gas. Its supplies majority of its production to Hindustan Copper. The company has plants at Ghatsila, Bihar, with a capacity of 25 tpd and at Ballabhgarh, Haryana, with a capacity of 140 cmtr ph. The operations at the plant in Ballabhgarh was tempor...> More