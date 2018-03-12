JUST IN
Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd.

BSE: 509449 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE026I01010
BSE LIVE 11:27 | 12 Mar 36.90 -1.90
(-4.90%)
OPEN

37.05

 HIGH

37.05

 LOW

36.90
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd.

Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd

Promoted by R R Sharma, S K Sharma and the late B P Bhardwaj, Bhagawati Oxygen was incorporated in 1972. It is engaged in the manufacture of oxygen gas. Its supplies majority of its production to Hindustan Copper. The company has plants at Ghatsila, Bihar, with a capacity of 25 tpd and at Ballabhgarh, Haryana, with a capacity of 140 cmtr ph. The operations at the plant in Ballabhgarh was tempor...> More

Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   9
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.32
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 15.91
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 55.68
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.66
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2.17 2.86 -24.13
Other Income 0.61 -0.02 3150
Total Income 2.78 2.84 -2.11
Total Expenses 1.77 2.44 -27.46
Operating Profit 1.01 0.4 152.5
Net Profit 0.3 0.32 -6.25
Equity Capital 2.31 2.31 -
Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Noble Explochem 4.90 2.30 9.42
Pentokey Organy 15.00 4.53 9.40
Organic Coatings 12.08 -3.51 9.27
Bhagawati Oxygen 36.90 -4.90 8.52
Ritesh Intl. 8.65 1.88 7.40
Swarnajyothi Agr 2.85 -5.00 7.25
Tulasee Bio-Eth. 11.21 -4.92 6.60
Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 43.30
Banks/FIs 12.99
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 38.29
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.43
Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -11.72% NA 0.30% -0.73%
1 Month 9.99% NA -1.31% -0.69%
3 Month 6.34% NA 1.87% 1.14%
6 Month 2.50% NA 5.26% 4.51%
1 Year -21.24% NA 16.94% 16.30%
3 Year 144.37% NA 17.00% 18.57%

Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 36.90
37.05
Week Low/High 36.90
44.00
Month Low/High 33.55
45.00
YEAR Low/High 32.50
54.00
All TIME Low/High 1.20
85.00

