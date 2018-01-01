JUST IN
Bhageria Industries Ltd.

BSE: 530803 Sector: Industrials
NSE: BHAGERIA ISIN Code: INE354C01027
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 284.80 0.55
(0.19%)
OPEN

285.40

 HIGH

286.65

 LOW

282.65
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 286.20 2.15
(0.76%)
OPEN

287.60

 HIGH

288.00

 LOW

282.45
About Bhageria Industries Ltd.

Bhageria Industries Ltd

Bhageria Dye-Chem Ltd was established in 1989 with an objective to serve the dyes & intermediates industry all over the globe. Company commenced its operations by setting up a Vinyl Sulphone Plant at Vapi (Gujarat) with capacity of 540 T.P.A. which has now expanded to 3600 T.P.A. Subsequently Company has gone for further expansion in other Dyes intermediates & Dyestuffs. Bhageria has made sign...> More

Bhageria Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   453
EPS - TTM () [*S] 24.08
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 11.83
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   100.00
Latest Dividend Date 24 Nov 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.76
Book Value / Share () [*S] 84.48
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.37
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Bhageria Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 89.6 75.7 18.36
Other Income 3.59 1.49 140.94
Total Income 93.19 77.19 20.73
Total Expenses 64.61 66.03 -2.15
Operating Profit 28.59 11.16 156.18
Net Profit 14.62 6.45 126.67
Equity Capital 7.96 7.96 -
> More on Bhageria Industries Ltd Financials Results

Bhageria Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Camphor & Allied 954.60 -2.10 489.71
TGV Sraac 50.70 -2.22 465.53
DIC India 498.00 1.76 457.16
Bhageria Indust. 284.80 0.19 453.40
IOL Chemicals 76.60 2.47 430.57
Ganesh Benzopl. 82.25 -1.26 426.05
Vidhi Specialty 83.30 -0.72 415.67
> More on Bhageria Industries Ltd Peer Group

Bhageria Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 52.64
Banks/FIs 0.05
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 20.10
Custodians 0.00
Other 27.20
> More on Bhageria Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Bhageria Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.35% -5.92% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -7.80% -5.54% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 5.29% 5.16% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 6.95% 7.37% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -4.51% -5.53% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 306.28% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Bhageria Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 282.65
286.65
Week Low/High 281.20
306.00
Month Low/High 280.10
312.00
YEAR Low/High 228.00
372.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
453.00

