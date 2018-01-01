You are here » Home
Bhageria Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 530803
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: BHAGERIA
|ISIN Code: INE354C01027
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
284.80
|
0.55
(0.19%)
|
OPEN
285.40
|
HIGH
286.65
|
LOW
282.65
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
286.20
|
2.15
(0.76%)
|
OPEN
287.60
|
HIGH
288.00
|
LOW
282.45
About Bhageria Industries Ltd.
Bhageria Industries Ltd
Bhageria Dye-Chem Ltd was established in 1989 with an objective to serve the dyes & intermediates industry all over the globe. Company commenced its operations by setting up a Vinyl Sulphone Plant at Vapi (Gujarat) with capacity of 540 T.P.A. which has now expanded to 3600 T.P.A. Subsequently Company has gone for further expansion in other Dyes intermediates & Dyestuffs.
Bhageria Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Bhageria Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|89.6
|75.7
|18.36
|Other Income
|3.59
|1.49
|140.94
|Total Income
|93.19
|77.19
|20.73
|Total Expenses
|64.61
|66.03
|-2.15
|Operating Profit
|28.59
|11.16
|156.18
|Net Profit
|14.62
|6.45
|126.67
|Equity Capital
|7.96
|7.96
| -
Bhageria Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Bhageria Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Bhageria Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.35%
|-5.92%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-7.80%
|-5.54%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|5.29%
|5.16%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|6.95%
|7.37%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-4.51%
|-5.53%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|306.28%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Bhageria Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|282.65
|
|286.65
|Week Low/High
|281.20
|
|306.00
|Month Low/High
|280.10
|
|312.00
|YEAR Low/High
|228.00
|
|372.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|453.00
Quick Links for Bhageria Industries: