Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd.

BSE: 531719 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE414D01019
BSE 14:36 | 12 Mar 282.00 -7.00
(-2.42%)
OPEN

290.00

 HIGH

290.00

 LOW

282.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd.

Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd

Bhagiradha Chemicals and Industries was incorporated on 7 Jul.'93.Promoted by S Koteswara Rao, C Vidya Sagar and D Sadasivudu. The company manufactures pesticides. The company set up a plant at Cheruvukommupalem, Andhra Pradesh, to manufacture 300 tpa of pesticides like technical grade chlorpyriphos. The project was financed through a public issue in 1996 and was commissoned in 1996. The Com...> More

Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   220
EPS - TTM () [*S] 3.93
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 71.76
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 30 Jul 2015
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 129.54
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.18
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 46.48 55.88 -16.82
Other Income 0.64 -0.18 455.56
Total Income 47.11 55.7 -15.42
Total Expenses 41.91 52.28 -19.84
Operating Profit 5.21 3.42 52.34
Net Profit 3.22 -0.91 453.85
Equity Capital 5.05 5.05 -
> More on Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd Financials Results

Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
NACL Industries 41.15 6.06 643.17
Paushak 1449.50 -0.34 465.29
Shivalik Rasayan 731.80 2.78 308.09
Bhagiradha Chem. 282.00 -2.42 219.68
Jubilant Inds. 173.40 -2.23 206.87
Aimco Pesticides 171.80 -2.97 164.58
Super Crop Safe 24.05 -2.43 94.40
> More on Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd Peer Group

Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 19.93
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 2.57
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 38.20
Custodians 0.00
Other 39.31
> More on Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.37% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -10.82% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -2.76% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 50.12% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 50.84% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 401.78% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 282.00
290.00
Week Low/High 280.00
305.00
Month Low/High 280.00
340.00
YEAR Low/High 131.00
389.00
All TIME Low/High 4.00
389.00

