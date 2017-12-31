Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd

Bhagiradha Chemicals and Industries was incorporated on 7 Jul.'93.Promoted by S Koteswara Rao, C Vidya Sagar and D Sadasivudu. The company manufactures pesticides. The company set up a plant at Cheruvukommupalem, Andhra Pradesh, to manufacture 300 tpa of pesticides like technical grade chlorpyriphos. The project was financed through a public issue in 1996 and was commissoned in 1996. The Com...> More