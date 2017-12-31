Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 531719
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE414D01019
|BSE 14:36 | 12 Mar
|282.00
|
-7.00
(-2.42%)
|
OPEN
290.00
|
HIGH
290.00
|
LOW
282.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|290.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|289.00
|VOLUME
|300
|52-Week high
|389.00
|52-Week low
|131.00
|P/E
|71.76
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|220
|Buy Price
|282.00
|Buy Qty
|37.00
|Sell Price
|289.00
|Sell Qty
|100.00
About Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd.
Bhagiradha Chemicals and Industries was incorporated on 7 Jul.'93.Promoted by S Koteswara Rao, C Vidya Sagar and D Sadasivudu. The company manufactures pesticides. The company set up a plant at Cheruvukommupalem, Andhra Pradesh, to manufacture 300 tpa of pesticides like technical grade chlorpyriphos. The project was financed through a public issue in 1996 and was commissoned in 1996. The Com...> More
Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|220
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|3.93
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|71.76
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|30 Jul 2015
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|129.54
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.18
Announcement
-
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
Disclosures under Reg. 31(1) and 31(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Revised Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended 30Th September 2017
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|46.48
|55.88
|-16.82
|Other Income
|0.64
|-0.18
|455.56
|Total Income
|47.11
|55.7
|-15.42
|Total Expenses
|41.91
|52.28
|-19.84
|Operating Profit
|5.21
|3.42
|52.34
|Net Profit
|3.22
|-0.91
|453.85
|Equity Capital
|5.05
|5.05
|-
Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|NACL Industries
|41.15
|6.06
|643.17
|Paushak
|1449.50
|-0.34
|465.29
|Shivalik Rasayan
|731.80
|2.78
|308.09
|Bhagiradha Chem.
|282.00
|-2.42
|219.68
|Jubilant Inds.
|173.40
|-2.23
|206.87
|Aimco Pesticides
|171.80
|-2.97
|164.58
|Super Crop Safe
|24.05
|-2.43
|94.40
Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.37%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-10.82%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-2.76%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|50.12%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|50.84%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|401.78%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|282.00
|
|290.00
|Week Low/High
|280.00
|
|305.00
|Month Low/High
|280.00
|
|340.00
|YEAR Low/High
|131.00
|
|389.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.00
|
|389.00
