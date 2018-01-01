Bhagwandas Metals Ltd.
|BSE: 530095
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE656B01019
|BSE 15:15 | 07 Mar
|17.15
|
-0.90
(-4.99%)
|
OPEN
17.15
|
HIGH
17.15
|
LOW
17.15
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Bhagwandas Metals Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|17.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|18.05
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|20.00
|52-Week low
|8.15
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Bhagwandas Metals Ltd.
Bhagwandas Metals Ltd was incorporated in the year 1982. The Founder and Chairman Sri Govind Prasad commenced steel trading in a humble way back in 1965. Under his Vision and Guidance the company over the years has grown leaps and bounds, Creating a network of vast clientele across India. The success of a Trading House calls for in-depth knowledge on Product Specification, Sourcing, Customers ...> More
Bhagwandas Metals Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|6
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|6.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|12 Sep 2013
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|19.95
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.86
Bhagwandas Metals Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.54
|6.64
|-91.87
|Other Income
|0.03
|-
|Total Income
|0.54
|6.67
|-91.9
|Total Expenses
|0.57
|6.6
|-91.36
|Operating Profit
|-0.03
|0.07
|-142.86
|Net Profit
|-0.12
|0.03
|-500
|Equity Capital
|3.64
|3.64
|-
Bhagwandas Metals Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Rathi Steel
|2.66
|-3.97
|8.33
|Rajas. Tube Mfg
|18.00
|-0.28
|8.12
|Ruchi Strips
|1.50
|4.90
|7.50
|Bhagwandas Metal
|17.15
|-4.99
|6.26
|Ramsarup Inds.
|1.77
|4.12
|6.21
|NR Intl.
|5.76
|0.35
|6.15
|Prakash Steelage
|0.32
|-3.03
|5.60
Bhagwandas Metals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Bhagwandas Metals Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-5.51%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Bhagwandas Metals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|17.15
|
|17.15
|Week Low/High
|17.15
|
|17.00
|Month Low/High
|17.15
|
|20.00
|YEAR Low/High
|8.15
|
|20.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.55
|
|36.00
