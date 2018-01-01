JUST IN
Bhagwandas Metals Ltd.

BSE: 530095 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE656B01019
BSE 15:15 | 07 Mar 17.15 -0.90
(-4.99%)
OPEN

17.15

 HIGH

17.15

 LOW

17.15
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bhagwandas Metals Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 17.15
PREVIOUS CLOSE 18.05
VOLUME 200
52-Week high 20.00
52-Week low 8.15
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 6
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Bhagwandas Metals Ltd.

Bhagwandas Metals Ltd

Bhagwandas Metals Ltd was incorporated in the year 1982. The Founder and Chairman Sri Govind Prasad commenced steel trading in a humble way back in 1965. Under his Vision and Guidance the company over the years has grown leaps and bounds, Creating a network of vast clientele across India. The success of a Trading House calls for in-depth knowledge on Product Specification, Sourcing, Customers ...> More

Bhagwandas Metals Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   6
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   6.00
Latest Dividend Date 12 Sep 2013
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 19.95
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.86
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Bhagwandas Metals Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.54 6.64 -91.87
Other Income 0.03 -
Total Income 0.54 6.67 -91.9
Total Expenses 0.57 6.6 -91.36
Operating Profit -0.03 0.07 -142.86
Net Profit -0.12 0.03 -500
Equity Capital 3.64 3.64 -
> More on Bhagwandas Metals Ltd Financials Results

Bhagwandas Metals Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Rathi Steel 2.66 -3.97 8.33
Rajas. Tube Mfg 18.00 -0.28 8.12
Ruchi Strips 1.50 4.90 7.50
Bhagwandas Metal 17.15 -4.99 6.26
Ramsarup Inds. 1.77 4.12 6.21
NR Intl. 5.76 0.35 6.15
Prakash Steelage 0.32 -3.03 5.60
> More on Bhagwandas Metals Ltd Peer Group

Bhagwandas Metals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 67.24
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 30.85
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.91
> More on Bhagwandas Metals Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Bhagwandas Metals Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -5.51% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Bhagwandas Metals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 17.15
17.15
Week Low/High 17.15
17.00
Month Low/High 17.15
20.00
YEAR Low/High 8.15
20.00
All TIME Low/High 1.55
36.00

