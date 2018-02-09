Bhagwati Autocast Ltd.
|BSE: 504646
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE106G01014
|BSE LIVE 13:57 | 12 Mar
|115.75
|
2.65
(2.34%)
|
OPEN
119.85
|
HIGH
119.85
|
LOW
110.05
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Bhagwati Autocast Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|119.85
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|113.10
|VOLUME
|265
|52-Week high
|149.90
|52-Week low
|69.00
|P/E
|31.63
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|33
|Buy Price
|111.10
|Buy Qty
|5.00
|Sell Price
|115.75
|Sell Qty
|5.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|31.63
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|33
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|119.85
|CLOSE
|113.10
|VOLUME
|265
|52-Week high
|149.90
|52-Week low
|69.00
|P/E
|31.63
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|33
|Buy Price
|111.10
|Buy Qty
|5.00
|Sell Price
|115.75
|Sell Qty
|5.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|31.63
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|33.34
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Bhagwati Autocast Ltd.
Bhagwati Autocast Ltd
Bhagwati Autocast Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|33
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|3.66
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|31.63
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|8.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|11 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.71
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|76.15
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.52
Bhagwati Autocast Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|22
|16.28
|35.14
|Other Income
|0.02
|-
|Total Income
|22.02
|16.28
|35.26
|Total Expenses
|21.11
|15.57
|35.58
|Operating Profit
|0.91
|0.71
|28.17
|Net Profit
|0.01
|-0.05
|120
|Equity Capital
|2.88
|2.88
|-
Bhagwati Autocast Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Universal Auto.
|56.50
|-3.42
|45.82
|Rajkumar Forge
|39.10
|0.00
|42.78
|Hilton Met.Forg.
|28.40
|1.61
|35.33
|Bhagwati Auto
|115.75
|2.34
|33.34
|Poojawes. Metal.
|62.80
|-0.16
|31.84
|Nitin Castings
|116.00
|-1.32
|29.81
|Captain Techno.
|51.00
|-5.56
|26.06
Bhagwati Autocast Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Bhagwati Autocast Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-9.53%
|NA
|0.05%
|-0.95%
|1 Month
|10.55%
|NA
|-1.56%
|-0.92%
|3 Month
|-11.98%
|NA
|1.61%
|0.91%
|6 Month
|11.51%
|NA
|4.99%
|4.27%
|1 Year
|58.13%
|NA
|16.64%
|16.04%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.71%
|18.30%
Bhagwati Autocast Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|110.05
|
|119.85
|Week Low/High
|107.25
|
|132.00
|Month Low/High
|97.00
|
|138.00
|YEAR Low/High
|69.00
|
|150.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.84
|
|150.00
Quick Links for Bhagwati Autocast:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices