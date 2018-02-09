JUST IN
Bhagwati Autocast Ltd.

BSE: 504646 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE106G01014
BSE LIVE 13:57 | 12 Mar 115.75 2.65
(2.34%)
OPEN

119.85

 HIGH

119.85

 LOW

110.05
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bhagwati Autocast Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Bhagwati Autocast Ltd.

Bhagwati Autocast Ltd

Bhagwati Autocast Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   33
EPS - TTM () [*S] 3.66
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 31.63
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   8.00
Latest Dividend Date 11 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.71
Book Value / Share () [*S] 76.15
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.52
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Bhagwati Autocast Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 22 16.28 35.14
Other Income 0.02 -
Total Income 22.02 16.28 35.26
Total Expenses 21.11 15.57 35.58
Operating Profit 0.91 0.71 28.17
Net Profit 0.01 -0.05 120
Equity Capital 2.88 2.88 -
Bhagwati Autocast Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Universal Auto. 56.50 -3.42 45.82
Rajkumar Forge 39.10 0.00 42.78
Hilton Met.Forg. 28.40 1.61 35.33
Bhagwati Auto 115.75 2.34 33.34
Poojawes. Metal. 62.80 -0.16 31.84
Nitin Castings 116.00 -1.32 29.81
Captain Techno. 51.00 -5.56 26.06
Bhagwati Autocast Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 63.38
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 29.96
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.65
Bhagwati Autocast Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -9.53% NA 0.05% -0.95%
1 Month 10.55% NA -1.56% -0.92%
3 Month -11.98% NA 1.61% 0.91%
6 Month 11.51% NA 4.99% 4.27%
1 Year 58.13% NA 16.64% 16.04%
3 Year NA NA 16.71% 18.30%

Bhagwati Autocast Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 110.05
119.85
Week Low/High 107.25
132.00
Month Low/High 97.00
138.00
YEAR Low/High 69.00
150.00
All TIME Low/High 2.84
150.00

