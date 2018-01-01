Bhagyanagar India Ltd

Incorporated in 1985 and controlled by the Surana group, Bhagyanagar Metals (BML) started with the manufacture of non-ferrous metal products like copper rods and lead sleeves. A copper division was acquired through the takeover of two units, India Extrusion and Gangappa Industries. The product profile now includes enamelled and paper-covered copper strips which are used by Lucas, TVS, BHEL, Crompt...> More