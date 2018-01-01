Bhagyanagar India Ltd.
|BSE: 512296
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: BHAGYANGR
|ISIN Code: INE458B01036
|BSE LIVE 15:17 | 12 Mar
|45.05
|
-2.10
(-4.45%)
|
OPEN
48.25
|
HIGH
48.25
|
LOW
45.00
|NSE LIVE 15:06 | 12 Mar
|45.50
|
-1.85
(-3.91%)
|
OPEN
48.45
|
HIGH
48.85
|
LOW
45.25
About Bhagyanagar India Ltd.
Incorporated in 1985 and controlled by the Surana group, Bhagyanagar Metals (BML) started with the manufacture of non-ferrous metal products like copper rods and lead sleeves. A copper division was acquired through the takeover of two units, India Extrusion and Gangappa Industries. The product profile now includes enamelled and paper-covered copper strips which are used by Lucas, TVS, BHEL, Crompt...> More
Bhagyanagar India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|144
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|2.18
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|20.67
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|15.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|23 Sep 2015
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|33.08
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.36
Bhagyanagar India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|119.27
|68.63
|73.79
|Other Income
|0.72
|1.04
|-30.77
|Total Income
|119.99
|69.66
|72.25
|Total Expenses
|115.68
|65.8
|75.81
|Operating Profit
|4.31
|3.87
|11.37
|Net Profit
|1.91
|1.23
|55.28
|Equity Capital
|6.4
|12.8
|-
Bhagyanagar India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|B.C. Power
|164.00
|-0.73
|192.86
|Birla Cable
|63.50
|4.96
|190.50
|Hind.Urban Infra
|1074.00
|3.06
|154.66
|Bhagyanagar Ind
|45.05
|-4.45
|144.16
|Ultracab India
|89.60
|-2.56
|113.97
|Cords Cable
|84.40
|-4.95
|109.13
|Dynamic Cables
|49.25
|-0.51
|108.40
Bhagyanagar India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Bhagyanagar India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.59%
|-5.41%
|0.55%
|-0.42%
|1 Month
|-6.15%
|4.72%
|-1.07%
|-0.38%
|3 Month
|-10.26%
|-6.09%
|2.12%
|1.45%
|6 Month
|75.63%
|82.36%
|5.52%
|4.83%
|1 Year
|NA
|86.86%
|17.23%
|16.67%
|3 Year
|158.91%
|160.74%
|17.29%
|18.93%
Bhagyanagar India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|45.00
|
|48.25
|Week Low/High
|45.00
|
|60.00
|Month Low/High
|40.15
|
|60.00
|YEAR Low/High
|20.10
|
|60.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.20
|
|80.00
