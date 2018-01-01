JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Bhagyanagar India Ltd

Bhagyanagar India Ltd.

BSE: 512296 Sector: Engineering
NSE: BHAGYANGR ISIN Code: INE458B01036
BSE LIVE 15:17 | 12 Mar 45.05 -2.10
(-4.45%)
OPEN

48.25

 HIGH

48.25

 LOW

45.00
NSE LIVE 15:06 | 12 Mar 45.50 -1.85
(-3.91%)
OPEN

48.45

 HIGH

48.85

 LOW

45.25
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 48.25
PREVIOUS CLOSE 47.15
VOLUME 28593
52-Week high 60.25
52-Week low 20.10
P/E 20.67
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 144
Buy Price 45.05
Buy Qty 160.00
Sell Price 45.70
Sell Qty 500.00
OPEN 48.25
CLOSE 47.15
VOLUME 28593
52-Week high 60.25
52-Week low 20.10
P/E 20.67
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 144
Buy Price 45.05
Buy Qty 160.00
Sell Price 45.70
Sell Qty 500.00

About Bhagyanagar India Ltd.

Bhagyanagar India Ltd

Incorporated in 1985 and controlled by the Surana group, Bhagyanagar Metals (BML) started with the manufacture of non-ferrous metal products like copper rods and lead sleeves. A copper division was acquired through the takeover of two units, India Extrusion and Gangappa Industries. The product profile now includes enamelled and paper-covered copper strips which are used by Lucas, TVS, BHEL, Crompt...> More

Bhagyanagar India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   144
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.18
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 20.67
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   15.00
Latest Dividend Date 23 Sep 2015
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 33.08
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.36
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Bhagyanagar India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 119.27 68.63 73.79
Other Income 0.72 1.04 -30.77
Total Income 119.99 69.66 72.25
Total Expenses 115.68 65.8 75.81
Operating Profit 4.31 3.87 11.37
Net Profit 1.91 1.23 55.28
Equity Capital 6.4 12.8 -
> More on Bhagyanagar India Ltd Financials Results

Bhagyanagar India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
B.C. Power 164.00 -0.73 192.86
Birla Cable 63.50 4.96 190.50
Hind.Urban Infra 1074.00 3.06 154.66
Bhagyanagar Ind 45.05 -4.45 144.16
Ultracab India 89.60 -2.56 113.97
Cords Cable 84.40 -4.95 109.13
Dynamic Cables 49.25 -0.51 108.40
> More on Bhagyanagar India Ltd Peer Group

Bhagyanagar India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 73.05
Banks/FIs 0.85
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 22.08
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.74
> More on Bhagyanagar India Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Bhagyanagar India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.59% -5.41% 0.55% -0.42%
1 Month -6.15% 4.72% -1.07% -0.38%
3 Month -10.26% -6.09% 2.12% 1.45%
6 Month 75.63% 82.36% 5.52% 4.83%
1 Year NA 86.86% 17.23% 16.67%
3 Year 158.91% 160.74% 17.29% 18.93%

Bhagyanagar India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 45.00
48.25
Week Low/High 45.00
60.00
Month Low/High 40.15
60.00
YEAR Low/High 20.10
60.00
All TIME Low/High 1.20
80.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Bhagyanagar India: