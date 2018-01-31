You are here » Home
» Company
» Bhagyashree Leasing & Finance Ltd
Bhagyashree Leasing & Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 511698
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE655F01012
|
BSE
LIVE
10:00 | 24 Jul
|
Bhagyashree Leasing & Finance Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Bhagyashree Leasing & Finance Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|31.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|32.80
|VOLUME
|20
|52-Week high
|68.00
|52-Week low
|31.20
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|31.20
|Sell Qty
|275.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|31.20
|CLOSE
|32.80
|VOLUME
|20
|52-Week high
|68.00
|52-Week low
|31.20
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|31.20
|Sell Qty
|275.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|10.92
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Bhagyashree Leasing & Finance Ltd.
Bhagyashree Leasing & Finance Ltd
The Company was incorporated on Aug, 1994 as a private limited in the name of Bhagyashree Leasing & Finance Pvt Ltd, promoted by Reena Bagai and Anita Fernandes. In Oct, 94 its converted into public limited to carry on the activities of Leasing, Hire Purchase, Bills Discounting, Inter Corporate,Consultancy & Secondary Market Operations etc.
In Jan, 95 Company came out with public issue of 33,5...> More
Bhagyashree Leasing & Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Bhagyashree Leasing & Finance Ltd - Financial Results
Bhagyashree Leasing & Finance Ltd - Peer Group
Bhagyashree Leasing & Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Bhagyashree Leasing & Finance Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.58%
|-0.57%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.05%
|-0.54%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.15%
|1.30%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.54%
|4.67%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.26%
|16.49%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.32%
|18.75%
Bhagyashree Leasing & Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|31.20
|
|31.20
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|31.20
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|31.20
|YEAR Low/High
|31.20
|
|68.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.70
|
|384.00
Quick Links for Bhagyashree Leasing & Finance: