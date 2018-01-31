JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Bhagyashree Leasing & Finance Ltd

Bhagyashree Leasing & Finance Ltd.

BSE: 511698 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE655F01012
BSE LIVE 10:00 | 24 Jul Bhagyashree Leasing & Finance Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bhagyashree Leasing & Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 31.20
PREVIOUS CLOSE 32.80
VOLUME 20
52-Week high 68.00
52-Week low 31.20
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 11
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 31.20
Sell Qty 275.00
OPEN 31.20
CLOSE 32.80
VOLUME 20
52-Week high 68.00
52-Week low 31.20
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 11
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 31.20
Sell Qty 275.00

About Bhagyashree Leasing & Finance Ltd.

Bhagyashree Leasing & Finance Ltd

The Company was incorporated on Aug, 1994 as a private limited in the name of Bhagyashree Leasing & Finance Pvt Ltd, promoted by Reena Bagai and Anita Fernandes. In Oct, 94 its converted into public limited to carry on the activities of Leasing, Hire Purchase, Bills Discounting, Inter Corporate,Consultancy & Secondary Market Operations etc. In Jan, 95 Company came out with public issue of 33,5...> More

Bhagyashree Leasing & Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   11
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 9.04
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.45
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Bhagyashree Leasing & Finance Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.08 -
Operating Profit -0.08 -
Net Profit -0.08 -
Equity Capital 3.5 3.5 -
> More on Bhagyashree Leasing & Finance Ltd Financials Results

Bhagyashree Leasing & Finance Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Achal Investment 1.77 0.00 11.17
Nishtha Finance 14.40 0.00 11.09
Multipurpose Trd 22.40 0.00 11.09
Bhagyashree Leas 31.20 -4.88 10.92
Bervin Invest. 18.35 4.86 10.83
Sellwin Traders 13.00 0.00 10.66
Interactive Fin 35.20 3.38 10.60
> More on Bhagyashree Leasing & Finance Ltd Peer Group

Bhagyashree Leasing & Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 75.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 8.43
Custodians 0.00
Other 16.57
> More on Bhagyashree Leasing & Finance Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Bhagyashree Leasing & Finance Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.58% -0.57%
1 Month NA NA -1.05% -0.54%
3 Month NA NA 2.15% 1.30%
6 Month NA NA 5.54% 4.67%
1 Year NA NA 17.26% 16.49%
3 Year NA NA 17.32% 18.75%

Bhagyashree Leasing & Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 31.20
31.20
Week Low/High 0.00
31.20
Month Low/High 0.00
31.20
YEAR Low/High 31.20
68.00
All TIME Low/High 3.70
384.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Bhagyashree Leasing & Finance: