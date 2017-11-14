JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd

Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd.

BSE: 512608 Sector: Industrials
NSE: BHANDARI ISIN Code: INE474E01029
BSE LIVE 15:26 | 12 Mar 3.00 0.05
(1.69%)
OPEN

3.00

 HIGH

3.09

 LOW

2.81
NSE LIVE 15:09 | 12 Mar 3.00 0.05
(1.69%)
OPEN

3.00

 HIGH

3.05

 LOW

2.95
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 3.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2.95
VOLUME 278504
52-Week high 6.08
52-Week low 2.00
P/E 11.54
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 44
Buy Price 2.97
Buy Qty 111.00
Sell Price 3.00
Sell Qty 3100.00
OPEN 3.00
CLOSE 2.95
VOLUME 278504
52-Week high 6.08
52-Week low 2.00
P/E 11.54
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 44
Buy Price 2.97
Buy Qty 111.00
Sell Price 3.00
Sell Qty 3100.00

About Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd.

Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd

Incorporated as a public limited company in Nov.'93 and promoted by Naresh Bhandari, Bhandari Hosiery Exports (BHEL) manufactures cotton knitted garments for export. BHEL was formed by taking over the running business of Bhandari Hosiery Exports, a partnership firm, in Jan.'94. BHEL exports its products to Germany, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Norway, the US, the UK, Canada, Hungary and Fi...> More

Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   44
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.26
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 11.54
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   1.00
Latest Dividend Date 18 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.34
Book Value / Share () [*S] 4.14
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.72
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 61.93 50.14 23.51
Other Income 0.01 0.13 -92.31
Total Income 61.95 50.28 23.21
Total Expenses 57.39 46.41 23.66
Operating Profit 4.56 3.86 18.13
Net Profit 1.6 1.14 40.35
Equity Capital 14.65 14.65 -
> More on Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd Financials Results

Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Zenith Fibres 102.00 -2.63 45.08
Blue Blends (I) 21.75 1.64 44.78
Spentex Inds. 4.90 -1.61 43.99
Bhandari Hosiery 3.00 1.69 43.95
Nagreeka Exports 33.50 -2.19 43.55
Spenta Intl. 155.00 -3.25 42.78
STI India 14.75 -4.84 42.78
> More on Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd Peer Group

Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 24.95
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.27
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 64.90
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.88
> More on Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.98% -10.45% 0.52% -0.27%
1 Month -15.49% -16.67% -1.10% -0.24%
3 Month -25.00% -25.00% 2.09% 1.60%
6 Month 39.53% 36.36% 5.49% 4.99%
1 Year 15.38% 13.21% 17.19% 16.84%
3 Year 17.19% NA 17.26% 19.11%

Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.81
3.09
Week Low/High 2.81
3.00
Month Low/High 2.81
4.00
YEAR Low/High 2.00
6.00
All TIME Low/High 0.05
7.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Bhandari Hosiery Exports: