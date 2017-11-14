You are here » Home
Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd.
|BSE: 512608
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: BHANDARI
|ISIN Code: INE474E01029
|
BSE
LIVE
15:26 | 12 Mar
|
3.00
|
0.05
(1.69%)
|
OPEN
3.00
|
HIGH
3.09
|
LOW
2.81
|
NSE
LIVE
15:09 | 12 Mar
|
3.00
|
0.05
(1.69%)
|
OPEN
3.00
|
HIGH
3.05
|
LOW
2.95
About Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd.
Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd
Incorporated as a public limited company in Nov.'93 and promoted by Naresh Bhandari, Bhandari Hosiery Exports (BHEL) manufactures cotton knitted garments for export. BHEL was formed by taking over the running business of Bhandari Hosiery Exports, a partnership firm, in Jan.'94.
BHEL exports its products to Germany, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Norway, the US, the UK, Canada, Hungary and Finland.
Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|61.93
|50.14
|23.51
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.13
|-92.31
|Total Income
|61.95
|50.28
|23.21
|Total Expenses
|57.39
|46.41
|23.66
|Operating Profit
|4.56
|3.86
|18.13
|Net Profit
|1.6
|1.14
|40.35
|Equity Capital
|14.65
|14.65
| -
Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd - Peer Group
Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.98%
|-10.45%
|0.52%
|-0.27%
|1 Month
|-15.49%
|-16.67%
|-1.10%
|-0.24%
|3 Month
|-25.00%
|-25.00%
|2.09%
|1.60%
|6 Month
|39.53%
|36.36%
|5.49%
|4.99%
|1 Year
|15.38%
|13.21%
|17.19%
|16.84%
|3 Year
|17.19%
|NA
|17.26%
|19.11%
Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.81
|
|3.09
|Week Low/High
|2.81
|
|3.00
|Month Low/High
|2.81
|
|4.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.00
|
|6.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.05
|
|7.00
Quick Links for Bhandari Hosiery Exports: