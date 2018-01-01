You are here » Home
» Company
» Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd
Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd.
|BSE: 500052
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: BEPL
|ISIN Code: INE922A01025
|
BSE
LIVE
13:45 | 12 Mar
|
162.05
|
3.60
(2.27%)
|
OPEN
161.00
|
HIGH
164.80
|
LOW
161.00
|
NSE
LIVE
13:30 | 12 Mar
|
161.55
|
3.20
(2.02%)
|
OPEN
161.25
|
HIGH
164.40
|
LOW
161.00
|OPEN
|161.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|158.45
|VOLUME
|143303
|52-Week high
|217.40
|52-Week low
|22.25
|P/E
|31.22
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2,688
|Buy Price
|162.05
|Buy Qty
|729.00
|Sell Price
|162.20
|Sell Qty
|402.00
|OPEN
|161.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|158.35
|VOLUME
|476085
|52-Week high
|217.50
|52-Week low
|22.25
|P/E
|31.22
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2,688
|Buy Price
|161.55
|Buy Qty
|22.00
|Sell Price
|161.80
|Sell Qty
|50.00
|OPEN
|161.00
|CLOSE
|158.45
|VOLUME
|143303
|52-Week high
|217.40
|52-Week low
|22.25
|P/E
|31.22
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2,688
|Buy Price
|162.05
|Buy Qty
|729.00
|Sell Price
|162.20
|Sell Qty
|402.00
|OPEN
|161.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|158.35
|VOLUME
|476085
|52-Week high
|217.50
|52-Week low
|22.25
|P/E
|31.22
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2688.41
|Buy Price
|161.55
|Buy Qty
|22.00
|Sell Price
|161.80
|Sell Qty
|50.00
About Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd.
Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd
Bhansali Engineering Polymers (BEPL) was incorporated on 9 Apr.'84 under the name Bhansali Steels. It commenced business on 16 May '84. It changed its name to Bhansali Engineering Polymers on 4 Jan.'86 by setting up a project for the manufacture of acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) resins. A fresh certificate of incorporation was issued on 23 Jan.'86.
BEPL has been promoted by B M Bhansali ...> More
Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|257.93
|122.95
|109.78
|Other Income
|5.56
|0.44
|1163.64
|Total Income
|263.49
|123.39
|113.54
|Total Expenses
|214.62
|113.84
|88.53
|Operating Profit
|48.87
|9.55
|411.73
|Net Profit
|29.06
|3.06
|849.67
|Equity Capital
|16.59
|16.59
| -
Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd - Peer Group
Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.92%
|-8.26%
|-0.10%
|-1.09%
|1 Month
|-11.52%
|-9.47%
|-1.71%
|-1.06%
|3 Month
|-4.82%
|-7.31%
|1.46%
|0.77%
|6 Month
|79.06%
|97.25%
|4.84%
|4.12%
|1 Year
|618.63%
|618.00%
|16.47%
|15.88%
|3 Year
|607.64%
|607.00%
|16.53%
|18.13%
Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|161.00
|
|164.80
|Week Low/High
|156.60
|
|180.00
|Month Low/High
|156.60
|
|186.00
|YEAR Low/High
|22.25
|
|217.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.40
|
|217.00
Quick Links for Bhansali Engineering Polymers: