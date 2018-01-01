JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd

Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd.

BSE: 500052 Sector: Industrials
NSE: BEPL ISIN Code: INE922A01025
BSE LIVE 13:45 | 12 Mar 162.05 3.60
(2.27%)
OPEN

161.00

 HIGH

164.80

 LOW

161.00
NSE LIVE 13:30 | 12 Mar 161.55 3.20
(2.02%)
OPEN

161.25

 HIGH

164.40

 LOW

161.00
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 161.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 158.45
VOLUME 143303
52-Week high 217.40
52-Week low 22.25
P/E 31.22
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2,688
Buy Price 162.05
Buy Qty 729.00
Sell Price 162.20
Sell Qty 402.00
OPEN 161.00
CLOSE 158.45
VOLUME 143303
52-Week high 217.40
52-Week low 22.25
P/E 31.22
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2,688
Buy Price 162.05
Buy Qty 729.00
Sell Price 162.20
Sell Qty 402.00

About Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd.

Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd

Bhansali Engineering Polymers (BEPL) was incorporated on 9 Apr.'84 under the name Bhansali Steels. It commenced business on 16 May '84. It changed its name to Bhansali Engineering Polymers on 4 Jan.'86 by setting up a project for the manufacture of acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) resins. A fresh certificate of incorporation was issued on 23 Jan.'86. BEPL has been promoted by B M Bhansali ...> More

Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2,688
EPS - TTM () [*S] 5.19
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 31.22
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   20.00
Latest Dividend Date 06 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.13
Book Value / Share () [*S] 12.07
P/B Ratio () [*S] 13.43
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 257.93 122.95 109.78
Other Income 5.56 0.44 1163.64
Total Income 263.49 123.39 113.54
Total Expenses 214.62 113.84 88.53
Operating Profit 48.87 9.55 411.73
Net Profit 29.06 3.06 849.67
Equity Capital 16.59 16.59 -
> More on Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd Financials Results

Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Supreme Petroch. 342.85 0.68 3308.50
Bhansali Engg. 162.05 2.27 2688.41
Savita Oil Tech 1405.00 0.15 2051.30
INEOS Styrolut. 898.50 2.63 1580.46
Panama Petrochem 192.00 -0.67 1161.60
> More on Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd Peer Group

Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 54.69
Banks/FIs 0.25
FIIs 1.57
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.43
Indian Public 33.53
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.53
> More on Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.92% -8.26% -0.10% -1.09%
1 Month -11.52% -9.47% -1.71% -1.06%
3 Month -4.82% -7.31% 1.46% 0.77%
6 Month 79.06% 97.25% 4.84% 4.12%
1 Year 618.63% 618.00% 16.47% 15.88%
3 Year 607.64% 607.00% 16.53% 18.13%

Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 161.00
164.80
Week Low/High 156.60
180.00
Month Low/High 156.60
186.00
YEAR Low/High 22.25
217.00
All TIME Low/High 0.40
217.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Bhansali Engineering Polymers: