Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd.

BSE: 531862 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE842D01011
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 139.30 2.70
(1.98%)
OPEN

132.00

 HIGH

139.90

 LOW

132.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd.

Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd

Bharat Fertiliser Industries (BFIL) was incorporated as a private limited company in 1959 and was converted into a public limited company in Feb.'63. It was promoted by C B Patel and D M Patel. The company was merged with Patel Packaging Industries Pvt Ltd which had a 1000 tpa HDPE woven sack unit next adjacent to its fertiliser unit, with effect from 1 Apr.'94 and the merged company was named...> More

Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   74
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.84
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 165.83
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   15.00
Latest Dividend Date 14 Sep 2015
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 141.48
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.98
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 9.71 17.85 -45.6
Other Income 0.37 0.3 23.33
Total Income 10.08 18.15 -44.46
Total Expenses 8.16 16.24 -49.75
Operating Profit 1.92 1.91 0.52
Net Profit 0.62 0.89 -30.34
Equity Capital 5.29 5.29 -
Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Aries Agro 190.65 3.11 247.85
Rama Phosphates 85.30 0.35 150.90
Khaitan Chemical 15.55 3.67 150.83
Bharat Agri 139.30 1.98 73.69
Basant Agro Tech 7.00 0.00 63.42
Shiva Global 62.00 0.49 61.94
Indra Industries 38.00 -5.00 24.62
Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 67.93
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 24.97
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.10
Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.22% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -3.30% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -0.21% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 27.33% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 59.02% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 44.58% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 132.00
139.90
Week Low/High 131.50
145.00
Month Low/High 131.50
152.00
YEAR Low/High 72.35
175.00
All TIME Low/High 1.55
1000.00

