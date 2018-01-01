You are here » Home
Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd.
|BSE: 531862
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE842D01011
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
139.30
|
2.70
(1.98%)
|
OPEN
132.00
|
HIGH
139.90
|
LOW
132.00
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|132.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|136.60
|VOLUME
|3272
|52-Week high
|174.90
|52-Week low
|72.35
|P/E
|165.83
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|74
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd.
Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd
Bharat Fertiliser Industries (BFIL) was incorporated as a private limited company in 1959 and was converted into a public limited company in Feb.'63. It was promoted by C B Patel and D M Patel.
The company was merged with Patel Packaging Industries Pvt Ltd which had a 1000 tpa HDPE woven sack unit next adjacent to its fertiliser unit, with effect from 1 Apr.'94 and the merged company was named...> More
Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|9.71
|17.85
|-45.6
|Other Income
|0.37
|0.3
|23.33
|Total Income
|10.08
|18.15
|-44.46
|Total Expenses
|8.16
|16.24
|-49.75
|Operating Profit
|1.92
|1.91
|0.52
|Net Profit
|0.62
|0.89
|-30.34
|Equity Capital
|5.29
|5.29
| -
Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd - Peer Group
Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.22%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-3.30%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-0.21%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|27.33%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|59.02%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|44.58%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|132.00
|
|139.90
|Week Low/High
|131.50
|
|145.00
|Month Low/High
|131.50
|
|152.00
|YEAR Low/High
|72.35
|
|175.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.55
|
|1000.00
Quick Links for Bharat Agri Fert & Realty: