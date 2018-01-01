You are here » Home
» Company
» Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd
Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd.
|BSE: 511501
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE900A01013
|
BSE
LIVE
15:05 | 12 Mar
|
19.00
|
1.30
(7.34%)
|
OPEN
17.65
|
HIGH
19.40
|
LOW
16.85
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|17.65
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|17.70
|VOLUME
|1010
|52-Week high
|24.35
|52-Week low
|13.11
|P/E
|10.67
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|17.05
|Buy Qty
|85.00
|Sell Price
|19.00
|Sell Qty
|55.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|10.67
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|17.65
|CLOSE
|17.70
|VOLUME
|1010
|52-Week high
|24.35
|52-Week low
|13.11
|P/E
|10.67
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|17.05
|Buy Qty
|85.00
|Sell Price
|19.00
|Sell Qty
|55.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|10.67
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6.42
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd.
Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd
Bharat Bhushan Share & Stock Brokers Ltd is dealing in Shares and Debentures and in Financial Advisory Services.
The Company is examining the opportunities available for trading in derivative segment apart from insurance sector, which has now opened for insurance brokers and commodity markets....> More
Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd - Financial Results
Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd - Peer Group
Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-11.42%
|NA
|0.48%
|-0.62%
|1 Month
|-5.24%
|NA
|-1.14%
|-0.59%
|3 Month
|-11.83%
|NA
|2.05%
|1.25%
|6 Month
|-9.95%
|NA
|5.44%
|4.62%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.15%
|16.43%
|3 Year
|97.92%
|NA
|17.21%
|18.69%
Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|16.85
|
|19.40
|Week Low/High
|16.85
|
|23.00
|Month Low/High
|16.85
|
|23.00
|YEAR Low/High
|13.11
|
|24.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.40
|
|33.00
Quick Links for Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers: