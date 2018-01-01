JUST IN
Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd.

BSE: 511501 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE900A01013
About Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd.

Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd

Bharat Bhushan Share & Stock Brokers Ltd is dealing in Shares and Debentures and in Financial Advisory Services. The Company is examining the opportunities available for trading in derivative segment apart from insurance sector, which has now opened for insurance brokers and commodity markets.

Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   6
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.78
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 10.67
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 14 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 2.83
Book Value / Share () [*S] 25.47
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.75
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.28 0.12 133.33
Other Income -
Total Income 0.28 0.12 133.33
Total Expenses 0.06 0.05 20
Operating Profit 0.22 0.07 214.29
Net Profit 0.18 0.07 157.14
Equity Capital 3.38 3.38 -
Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Skyline Ventures 21.50 1.90 6.66
Banas Finance 5.82 -1.85 6.62
Trimurthi 8.00 0.00 6.48
Bharat Bhushan 19.00 7.34 6.42
Margo Finance 14.05 0.00 6.42
Mehta Integrat. 12.74 -2.00 6.37
BOSTON LEA.&FIN. 9.22 -4.95 6.36
Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 53.82
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 35.28
Custodians 0.00
Other 10.90
Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -11.42% NA 0.48% -0.62%
1 Month -5.24% NA -1.14% -0.59%
3 Month -11.83% NA 2.05% 1.25%
6 Month -9.95% NA 5.44% 4.62%
1 Year NA NA 17.15% 16.43%
3 Year 97.92% NA 17.21% 18.69%

Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 16.85
19.40
Week Low/High 16.85
23.00
Month Low/High 16.85
23.00
YEAR Low/High 13.11
24.00
All TIME Low/High 1.40
33.00

