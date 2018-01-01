Bharat Bijlee Ltd.
|BSE: 503960
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: BBL
|ISIN Code: INE464A01028
|BSE LIVE 13:56 | 12 Mar
|1555.05
|
13.80
(0.90%)
|
OPEN
1565.50
|
HIGH
1578.00
|
LOW
1550.00
|NSE LIVE 13:54 | 12 Mar
|1560.00
|
10.70
(0.69%)
|
OPEN
1566.00
|
HIGH
1580.00
|
LOW
1547.55
About Bharat Bijlee Ltd.
Bharat Bijlee Ltd is one of the leaders in the electrical engineering industry in India. The company operates in one segment, namely Industrial Products, comprising of power and distribution transformers, a wide range of standard and customised Low-Tension motors, and variable speed drives. They also trade anti-corrosive products and submersible pumps. They are having their manufacturing facilitie...> More
Bharat Bijlee Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|879
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|39.62
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|39.25
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|25.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|20 Jun 2013
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|1158.04
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.34
Bharat Bijlee Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|227.71
|169.55
|34.3
|Other Income
|4.09
|4.75
|-13.89
|Total Income
|231.8
|174.3
|32.99
|Total Expenses
|213.56
|162.67
|31.28
|Operating Profit
|18.24
|11.63
|56.84
|Net Profit
|9.65
|3.32
|190.66
|Equity Capital
|5.65
|5.65
|-
Bharat Bijlee Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Igarashi Motors
|809.30
|1.26
|2477.27
|Honda Siel Power
|1387.75
|-0.12
|1407.18
|Volt.Transform.
|1098.30
|0.59
|1111.48
|Bharat Bijlee
|1555.05
|0.90
|878.60
|HPL Electric
|123.75
|-0.48
|795.71
|TD Power Sys.
|209.30
|-1.37
|695.71
|A2Z Infra Engg.
|30.00
|0.17
|437.52
Bharat Bijlee Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Bharat Bijlee Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-8.71%
|-9.38%
|0.03%
|-1.00%
|1 Month
|6.03%
|11.66%
|-1.58%
|-0.97%
|3 Month
|46.56%
|42.94%
|1.59%
|0.86%
|6 Month
|39.12%
|39.02%
|4.97%
|4.22%
|1 Year
|88.40%
|89.67%
|16.62%
|15.98%
|3 Year
|126.85%
|135.83%
|16.68%
|18.24%
Bharat Bijlee Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1550.00
|
|1578.00
|Week Low/High
|1527.10
|
|1749.00
|Month Low/High
|1387.10
|
|1760.00
|YEAR Low/High
|805.00
|
|1760.00
|All TIME Low/High
|5.24
|
|4068.00
