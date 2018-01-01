JUST IN
Bharat Bijlee Ltd.

BSE: 503960 Sector: Engineering
NSE: BBL ISIN Code: INE464A01028
BSE LIVE 13:56 | 12 Mar 1555.05 13.80
(0.90%)
OPEN

1565.50

 HIGH

1578.00

 LOW

1550.00
NSE LIVE 13:54 | 12 Mar 1560.00 10.70
(0.69%)
OPEN

1566.00

 HIGH

1580.00

 LOW

1547.55
OPEN 1565.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1541.25
VOLUME 1601
52-Week high 1760.00
52-Week low 805.00
P/E 39.25
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 879
Buy Price 1555.05
Buy Qty 15.00
Sell Price 1563.60
Sell Qty 11.00
About Bharat Bijlee Ltd.

Bharat Bijlee Ltd

Bharat Bijlee Ltd is one of the leaders in the electrical engineering industry in India. The company operates in one segment, namely Industrial Products, comprising of power and distribution transformers, a wide range of standard and customised Low-Tension motors, and variable speed drives. They also trade anti-corrosive products and submersible pumps. They are having their manufacturing facilitie...> More

Bharat Bijlee Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   879
EPS - TTM () [*S] 39.62
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 39.25
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   25.00
Latest Dividend Date 20 Jun 2013
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1158.04
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.34
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Bharat Bijlee Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 227.71 169.55 34.3
Other Income 4.09 4.75 -13.89
Total Income 231.8 174.3 32.99
Total Expenses 213.56 162.67 31.28
Operating Profit 18.24 11.63 56.84
Net Profit 9.65 3.32 190.66
Equity Capital 5.65 5.65 -
Bharat Bijlee Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Igarashi Motors 809.30 1.26 2477.27
Honda Siel Power 1387.75 -0.12 1407.18
Volt.Transform. 1098.30 0.59 1111.48
Bharat Bijlee 1555.05 0.90 878.60
HPL Electric 123.75 -0.48 795.71
TD Power Sys. 209.30 -1.37 695.71
A2Z Infra Engg. 30.00 0.17 437.52
Bharat Bijlee Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 33.63
Banks/FIs 1.90
FIIs 0.89
Insurance 12.36
Mutual Funds 1.91
Indian Public 35.13
Custodians 0.00
Other 13.87
Bharat Bijlee Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -8.71% -9.38% 0.03% -1.00%
1 Month 6.03% 11.66% -1.58% -0.97%
3 Month 46.56% 42.94% 1.59% 0.86%
6 Month 39.12% 39.02% 4.97% 4.22%
1 Year 88.40% 89.67% 16.62% 15.98%
3 Year 126.85% 135.83% 16.68% 18.24%

Bharat Bijlee Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1550.00
1578.00
Week Low/High 1527.10
1749.00
Month Low/High 1387.10
1760.00
YEAR Low/High 805.00
1760.00
All TIME Low/High 5.24
4068.00

