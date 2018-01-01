JUST IN
Bharat Forge Ltd.

BSE: 500493 Sector: Engineering
NSE: BHARATFORG ISIN Code: INE465A01025
BSE LIVE 14:09 | 12 Mar 726.40 -21.35
(-2.86%)
OPEN

754.95

 HIGH

759.45

 LOW

725.40
NSE LIVE 13:55 | 12 Mar 731.15 -16.65
(-2.23%)
OPEN

754.00

 HIGH

759.45

 LOW

727.00
OPEN 754.95
PREVIOUS CLOSE 747.75
VOLUME 44126
52-Week high 799.65
52-Week low 497.45
P/E 42.98
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 33,821
Buy Price 726.20
Buy Qty 37.00
Sell Price 727.15
Sell Qty 78.00
About Bharat Forge Ltd.

Bharat Forge Ltd

Bharat Forge Ltd (BFL) the Pune based Indian multinational is a technology-driven global leader in metal forming having trans-continental presence across a dozen manufacturing locations serving several sectors including automobile power oil and gas rail & marine aerospace construction & mining etc. The company is a part of Kalyani Group. The company has the largest repository of metallurgical know...> More

Bharat Forge Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   33,821
EPS - TTM () [*S] 16.90
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 42.98
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   100.00
Latest Dividend Date 16 Nov 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.50
Book Value / Share () [*S] 95.53
P/B Ratio () [*S] 7.60
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Bharat Forge Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1390.55 943.7 47.35
Other Income 21.93 20.75 5.69
Total Income 1412.48 964.45 46.45
Total Expenses 974.22 683.11 42.62
Operating Profit 438.26 281.34 55.78
Net Profit 228.17 128.62 77.4
Equity Capital 93.12 46.57 -
Bharat Forge Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Bharat Forge 726.40 -2.86 33821.18
AIA Engg. 1437.15 -0.12 13552.32
Sundram Fasten. 578.00 0.78 12143.78
Mahindra CIE 226.45 -1.35 8568.19
Bharat Forge Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 45.74
Banks/FIs 3.97
FIIs 20.83
Insurance 1.27
Mutual Funds 7.82
Indian Public 12.39
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.70
Bharat Forge Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
01/07 Choice Research Buy 1091 PDF IconDetails
08/11 Prabhudas Lilladher Buy 850 PDF IconDetails
05/08 Prabhudas Lilladher Buy 814 PDF IconDetails
26/05 Geojit BNP Paribas Research Accumulate 742 PDF IconDetails
Bharat Forge Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.80% -6.74% -0.05% -0.94%
1 Month -6.40% -4.15% -1.66% -0.91%
3 Month 4.16% 3.43% 1.51% 0.92%
6 Month 18.35% 25.95% 4.89% 4.28%
1 Year 40.71% 41.74% 16.53% 16.05%
3 Year 8.93% 15.22% 16.59% 18.31%

Bharat Forge Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 725.40
759.45
Week Low/High 725.40
785.00
Month Low/High 723.60
800.00
YEAR Low/High 497.45
800.00
All TIME Low/High 4.46
800.00

