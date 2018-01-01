Bharat Forge Ltd.
|BSE: 500493
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: BHARATFORG
|ISIN Code: INE465A01025
|BSE LIVE 14:09 | 12 Mar
|726.40
|
-21.35
(-2.86%)
|
OPEN
754.95
|
HIGH
759.45
|
LOW
725.40
|NSE LIVE 13:55 | 12 Mar
|731.15
|
-16.65
(-2.23%)
|
OPEN
754.00
|
HIGH
759.45
|
LOW
727.00
About Bharat Forge Ltd.
Bharat Forge Ltd (BFL) the Pune based Indian multinational is a technology-driven global leader in metal forming having trans-continental presence across a dozen manufacturing locations serving several sectors including automobile power oil and gas rail & marine aerospace construction & mining etc. The company is a part of Kalyani Group. The company has the largest repository of metallurgical know...> More
Bharat Forge Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|33,821
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|16.90
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|42.98
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|100.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|16 Nov 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.50
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|95.53
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|7.60
News
-
Bharat Forge Q3 net jumps 77.3% to Rs 2.28 bn; revenue at Rs 14 bn
-
-
-
-
Top stock recos for today: Buy Tata Motors, Bharat Forge and Tata Elxsi
Announcement
-
Bharat Forge Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Diversification / Disinvestment
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates on Acquisition
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Diversification / Disinvestment
-
Bharat Forge Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
Bharat Forge Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1390.55
|943.7
|47.35
|Other Income
|21.93
|20.75
|5.69
|Total Income
|1412.48
|964.45
|46.45
|Total Expenses
|974.22
|683.11
|42.62
|Operating Profit
|438.26
|281.34
|55.78
|Net Profit
|228.17
|128.62
|77.4
|Equity Capital
|93.12
|46.57
|-
Bharat Forge Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Bharat Forge
|726.40
|-2.86
|33821.18
|AIA Engg.
|1437.15
|-0.12
|13552.32
|Sundram Fasten.
|578.00
|0.78
|12143.78
|Mahindra CIE
|226.45
|-1.35
|8568.19
Bharat Forge Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|01/07
|Choice Research
|Buy
|1091
|Details
|08/11
|Prabhudas Lilladher
|Buy
|850
|Details
|05/08
|Prabhudas Lilladher
|Buy
|814
|Details
|26/05
|Geojit BNP Paribas Research
|Accumulate
|742
|Details
Bharat Forge Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.80%
|-6.74%
|-0.05%
|-0.94%
|1 Month
|-6.40%
|-4.15%
|-1.66%
|-0.91%
|3 Month
|4.16%
|3.43%
|1.51%
|0.92%
|6 Month
|18.35%
|25.95%
|4.89%
|4.28%
|1 Year
|40.71%
|41.74%
|16.53%
|16.05%
|3 Year
|8.93%
|15.22%
|16.59%
|18.31%
Bharat Forge Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|725.40
|
|759.45
|Week Low/High
|725.40
|
|785.00
|Month Low/High
|723.60
|
|800.00
|YEAR Low/High
|497.45
|
|800.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.46
|
|800.00
