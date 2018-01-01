JUST IN
Bharat Gears Ltd.

BSE: 505688 Sector: Auto
NSE: BHARATGEAR ISIN Code: INE561C01019
BSE LIVE 14:31 | 12 Mar 174.10 0.15
(0.09%)
OPEN

172.00

 HIGH

176.00

 LOW

170.45
NSE LIVE 14:14 | 12 Mar 174.80 1.60
(0.92%)
OPEN

173.30

 HIGH

175.95

 LOW

171.00
About Bharat Gears Ltd.

Bharat Gears Ltd

Bharat Gears Ltd(BGL), promoted by Bharat Steel Tubes and Raunaq & Company in collaboration with ZF Friedrichshafen, Germany, was incorporated in 1971 to manufacture automotive gears. The foreign collaborator holds 25.99 % stake in the company. BGL has two division i.e Automotive gears division and Industrial Furnaces division with the former contributing around 92% of the turnover and the late...> More

Bharat Gears Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   142
EPS - TTM () [*S] 6.66
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 26.14
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 24 Jul 2014
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 89.12
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.95
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Bharat Gears Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 129.5 109.69 18.06
Other Income 0.18 0.49 -63.27
Total Income 129.68 110.18 17.7
Total Expenses 117 101.61 15.15
Operating Profit 12.68 8.57 47.96
Net Profit 2.81 0.45 524.44
Equity Capital 7.82 7.82 -
Bharat Gears Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Talbros Engg. 303.70 0.00 154.28
Autoline Inds. 73.35 -1.48 154.04
Majestic Auto 139.50 -0.14 145.08
Bharat Gears 174.10 0.09 141.72
SNL Bearings 379.90 3.00 137.14
Menon Pistons 25.15 -1.57 128.26
Automotive Stamp 78.60 -0.25 124.66
Bharat Gears Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 54.85
Banks/FIs 0.26
FIIs 0.19
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.04
Indian Public 32.89
Custodians 0.00
Other 11.23
Bharat Gears Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.70% -8.89% 0.05% -0.88%
1 Month -16.36% -12.88% -1.57% -0.85%
3 Month -5.66% -7.51% 1.61% 0.98%
6 Month 14.43% 18.99% 4.99% 4.34%
1 Year 63.70% 62.08% 16.64% 16.12%
3 Year 121.50% 144.82% 16.70% 18.38%

Bharat Gears Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 170.45
176.00
Week Low/High 170.30
191.00
Month Low/High 170.30
216.00
YEAR Low/High 101.10
232.00
All TIME Low/High 4.68
232.00

