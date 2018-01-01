Bharat Gears Ltd

Bharat Gears Ltd(BGL), promoted by Bharat Steel Tubes and Raunaq & Company in collaboration with ZF Friedrichshafen, Germany, was incorporated in 1971 to manufacture automotive gears. The foreign collaborator holds 25.99 % stake in the company. BGL has two division i.e Automotive gears division and Industrial Furnaces division with the former contributing around 92% of the turnover and the late...> More