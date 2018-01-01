Bharat Gears Ltd.
|BSE: 505688
|Sector: Auto
|NSE: BHARATGEAR
|ISIN Code: INE561C01019
|BSE LIVE 14:31 | 12 Mar
|174.10
|
0.15
(0.09%)
|
OPEN
172.00
|
HIGH
176.00
|
LOW
170.45
|NSE LIVE 14:14 | 12 Mar
|174.80
|
1.60
(0.92%)
|
OPEN
173.30
|
HIGH
175.95
|
LOW
171.00
About Bharat Gears Ltd.
Bharat Gears Ltd(BGL), promoted by Bharat Steel Tubes and Raunaq & Company in collaboration with ZF Friedrichshafen, Germany, was incorporated in 1971 to manufacture automotive gears. The foreign collaborator holds 25.99 % stake in the company. BGL has two division i.e Automotive gears division and Industrial Furnaces division with the former contributing around 92% of the turnover and the late...> More
Bharat Gears Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|142
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|6.66
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|26.14
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|24 Jul 2014
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|89.12
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.95
Bharat Gears Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|129.5
|109.69
|18.06
|Other Income
|0.18
|0.49
|-63.27
|Total Income
|129.68
|110.18
|17.7
|Total Expenses
|117
|101.61
|15.15
|Operating Profit
|12.68
|8.57
|47.96
|Net Profit
|2.81
|0.45
|524.44
|Equity Capital
|7.82
|7.82
|-
Bharat Gears Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Talbros Engg.
|303.70
|0.00
|154.28
|Autoline Inds.
|73.35
|-1.48
|154.04
|Majestic Auto
|139.50
|-0.14
|145.08
|Bharat Gears
|174.10
|0.09
|141.72
|SNL Bearings
|379.90
|3.00
|137.14
|Menon Pistons
|25.15
|-1.57
|128.26
|Automotive Stamp
|78.60
|-0.25
|124.66
Bharat Gears Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.70%
|-8.89%
|0.05%
|-0.88%
|1 Month
|-16.36%
|-12.88%
|-1.57%
|-0.85%
|3 Month
|-5.66%
|-7.51%
|1.61%
|0.98%
|6 Month
|14.43%
|18.99%
|4.99%
|4.34%
|1 Year
|63.70%
|62.08%
|16.64%
|16.12%
|3 Year
|121.50%
|144.82%
|16.70%
|18.38%
Bharat Gears Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|170.45
|
|176.00
|Week Low/High
|170.30
|
|191.00
|Month Low/High
|170.30
|
|216.00
|YEAR Low/High
|101.10
|
|232.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.68
|
|232.00
