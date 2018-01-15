Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation Ltd

Incorporated in 1989 in Uttar Pradesh, Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation (BIBCL) is in the business of manufacturing pharmaceutical formulations. The company's manufacturing unit is located in Bulandshahr district, Uttar Pradesh. BIBCL manufactures oral polio vaccine (OPV) for which it has installed a plant of 100 mln units. Commercial production of the OPV started from Jan'96.