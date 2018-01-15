JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation Ltd

Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation Ltd.

BSE: 524663 Sector: Health care
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE994B01014
BSE 14:42 | 12 Mar 20.35 -0.70
(-3.33%)
OPEN

20.95

 HIGH

21.30

 LOW

20.25
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 20.95
PREVIOUS CLOSE 21.05
VOLUME 13661
52-Week high 38.70
52-Week low 19.50
P/E 407.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 88
Buy Price 20.35
Buy Qty 4250.00
Sell Price 21.00
Sell Qty 3.00
OPEN 20.95
CLOSE 21.05
VOLUME 13661
52-Week high 38.70
52-Week low 19.50
P/E 407.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 88
Buy Price 20.35
Buy Qty 4250.00
Sell Price 21.00
Sell Qty 3.00

About Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation Ltd.

Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation Ltd

Incorporated in 1989 in Uttar Pradesh, Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation (BIBCL) is in the business of manufacturing pharmaceutical formulations. The company's manufacturing unit is located in Bulandshahr district, Uttar Pradesh. BIBCL manufactures oral polio vaccine (OPV) for which it has installed a plant of 100 mln units. Commercial production of the OPV started from Jan'96. ...> More

Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   88
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.05
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 407.00
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 8.68
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.34
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 4.47 24.04 -81.41
Other Income 0.36 0.35 2.86
Total Income 4.82 24.4 -80.25
Total Expenses 4.25 21.67 -80.39
Operating Profit 0.57 2.73 -79.12
Net Profit 0.5 2.21 -77.38
Equity Capital 43.18 43.18 -
> More on Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation Ltd Financials Results

Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Everest Organics 137.00 -4.20 109.60
Syncom Formul. 1.33 -1.48 103.83
Lactose (India) 102.00 0.74 100.47
Bharat Immunolog 20.35 -3.33 87.87
Alpa Lab. 41.25 -0.36 86.79
Kerala Ayurveda 80.20 -1.47 84.69
Wanbury 34.70 -1.98 82.31
> More on Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation Ltd Peer Group

Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 59.25
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 34.99
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.75
> More on Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.68% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -20.35% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -16.08% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -5.35% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -4.46% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -48.42% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 20.25
21.30
Week Low/High 20.20
23.00
Month Low/High 20.20
26.00
YEAR Low/High 19.50
39.00
All TIME Low/High 0.25
74.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation: