Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation Ltd.
|BSE: 524663
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE994B01014
|
BSE
14:42 | 12 Mar
|
20.35
|
-0.70
(-3.33%)
|
OPEN
20.95
|
HIGH
21.30
|
LOW
20.25
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|20.95
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|21.05
|VOLUME
|13661
|52-Week high
|38.70
|52-Week low
|19.50
|P/E
|407.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|88
|Buy Price
|20.35
|Buy Qty
|4250.00
|Sell Price
|21.00
|Sell Qty
|3.00
|OPEN
|20.95
|CLOSE
|21.05
|VOLUME
|13661
|52-Week high
|38.70
|52-Week low
|19.50
|P/E
|407.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|88
|Buy Price
|20.35
|Buy Qty
|4250.00
|Sell Price
|21.00
|Sell Qty
|3.00
About Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation Ltd.
Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation Ltd
Incorporated in 1989 in Uttar Pradesh, Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation (BIBCL) is in the business of manufacturing pharmaceutical formulations.
The company's manufacturing unit is located in Bulandshahr district, Uttar Pradesh. BIBCL manufactures oral polio vaccine (OPV) for which it has installed a plant of 100 mln units. Commercial production of the OPV started from Jan'96.
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.68%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-20.35%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-16.08%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-5.35%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-4.46%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-48.42%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
|Today's Low/High
|20.25
|
|21.30
|Week Low/High
|20.20
|
|23.00
|Month Low/High
|20.20
|
|26.00
|YEAR Low/High
|19.50
|
|39.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.25
|
|74.00
