JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Ltd

Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Ltd.

BSE: 531029 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE201N01019
BSE 10:55 | 07 Dec Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 5.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 5.24
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 6.74
52-Week low 5.24
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 5.50
CLOSE 5.24
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 6.74
52-Week low 5.24
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Ltd.

Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Ltd

Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.23
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.47
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2.72 1.57 73.25
Other Income 0.03 0.05 -40
Total Income 2.75 1.62 69.75
Total Expenses 2.62 1.35 94.07
Operating Profit 0.13 0.27 -51.85
Net Profit -0.22 0.02 -1200
Equity Capital 5.86 5.86 -
> More on Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Ltd Financials Results

Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Santosh Fin Fab 9.50 -5.00 3.34
Titan Intech 13.54 4.96 3.34
Malwa Cotton Spg 4.11 -4.86 3.25
Bharat Textiles 5.50 4.96 3.22
Uniworth 0.94 -1.05 3.20
Nutech Global 10.00 -4.31 3.20
Suryavanshi Spg. 6.36 4.95 3.12
> More on Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Ltd Peer Group

Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 49.58
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.87
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 42.47
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.09
> More on Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 5.50
5.50
Week Low/High 0.00
5.50
Month Low/High 0.00
5.50
YEAR Low/High 5.24
7.00
All TIME Low/High 0.75
16.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries: