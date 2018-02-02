Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Ltd.
ISIN Code: INE201N01019
About Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Ltd.
Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|1.23
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|4.47
Announcement
-
The Board Meeting Of BHARAT TEXTILES & PROOFING INDUSTRIES LTD Shall Be Held On 02.02.2018.
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31.12.2017
-
-
Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 11.11.2017 : Financial Results For The Quarter Ending 30.09.2017.
-
Notice Is Hereby Given That The Meeting Board Of Directors Will Be Held On Saturday The 11Th Of Nove
-
CERTIFICATE UNDER REGULATION 40(9) OF SEBI (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS) REGULAT
Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2.72
|1.57
|73.25
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.05
|-40
|Total Income
|2.75
|1.62
|69.75
|Total Expenses
|2.62
|1.35
|94.07
|Operating Profit
|0.13
|0.27
|-51.85
|Net Profit
|-0.22
|0.02
|-1200
|Equity Capital
|5.86
|5.86
|-
Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Santosh Fin Fab
|9.50
|-5.00
|3.34
|Titan Intech
|13.54
|4.96
|3.34
|Malwa Cotton Spg
|4.11
|-4.86
|3.25
|Bharat Textiles
|5.50
|4.96
|3.22
|Uniworth
|0.94
|-1.05
|3.20
|Nutech Global
|10.00
|-4.31
|3.20
|Suryavanshi Spg.
|6.36
|4.95
|3.12
Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|5.50
|
|5.50
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|5.50
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|5.50
|YEAR Low/High
|5.24
|
|7.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.75
|
|16.00
