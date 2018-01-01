JUST IN
Bhartiya International Ltd.

BSE: 526666 Sector: Others
NSE: BIL ISIN Code: INE828A01016
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 398.90 -9.70
(-2.37%)
OPEN

410.00

 HIGH

412.90

 LOW

390.45
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 411.20 5.90
(1.46%)
OPEN

407.00

 HIGH

430.00

 LOW

400.30
OPEN 410.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 408.60
VOLUME 10373
52-Week high 698.80
52-Week low 389.00
P/E 34.60
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 485
Buy Price 403.05
Buy Qty 21.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Bhartiya International Ltd.

Bhartiya International Ltd

Incorporated as Bhartiya Galecha Industries Pvt Ltd, Bhartiya International (BIL) got its present name on 9 Jul.'93. It was converted into a public limited company on 18 Jan.'94. It initially started with export of carpets and subsequently, diversified into the manufacture and export of high-fashion leather garments. BIL is a recognised Export House exporting 100% of its production of leather garm...> More

Bhartiya International Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   485
EPS - TTM () [*S] 11.53
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 34.60
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   12.00
Latest Dividend Date 19 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.28
Book Value / Share () [*S] 210.29
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.90
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Bhartiya International Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 124.49 127.11 -2.06
Other Income 2.54 0.84 202.38
Total Income 127.03 127.95 -0.72
Total Expenses 118.26 120.36 -1.74
Operating Profit 8.77 7.59 15.55
Net Profit 1.94 1.26 53.97
Equity Capital 12.15 11.74 -
> More on Bhartiya International Ltd Financials Results

Bhartiya International Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Mirza Internatio 122.95 0.33 1479.09
Khadim India 664.85 -0.72 1194.74
Sreeleathers 235.55 1.14 592.64
Bhartiya Intl. 398.90 -2.37 485.06
Liberty Shoes 202.45 0.35 344.97
Superhouse Ltd 143.35 0.00 158.12
Super Tannery 5.56 -4.96 60.05
> More on Bhartiya International Ltd Peer Group

Bhartiya International Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 47.71
Banks/FIs 0.08
FIIs 0.33
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 16.12
Custodians 0.00
Other 35.25
> More on Bhartiya International Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Bhartiya International Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.19% 0.78% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -10.79% -8.35% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -24.71% -25.89% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -36.21% -31.93% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -24.36% -22.01% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -5.94% -5.70% 17.24% 19.01%

Bhartiya International Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 390.45
412.90
Week Low/High 389.00
414.00
Month Low/High 389.00
451.00
YEAR Low/High 389.00
699.00
All TIME Low/High 9.10
699.00

