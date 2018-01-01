You are here » Home
Bhartiya International Ltd.
|BSE: 526666
|Sector: Others
|NSE: BIL
|ISIN Code: INE828A01016
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
398.90
|
-9.70
(-2.37%)
|
OPEN
410.00
|
HIGH
412.90
|
LOW
390.45
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
411.20
|
5.90
(1.46%)
|
OPEN
407.00
|
HIGH
430.00
|
LOW
400.30
About Bhartiya International Ltd.
Bhartiya International Ltd
Incorporated as Bhartiya Galecha Industries Pvt Ltd, Bhartiya International (BIL) got its present name on 9 Jul.'93. It was converted into a public limited company on 18 Jan.'94. It initially started with export of carpets and subsequently, diversified into the manufacture and export of high-fashion leather garments. BIL is a recognised Export House exporting 100% of its production of leather garm...> More
Bhartiya International Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Bhartiya International Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|124.49
|127.11
|-2.06
|Other Income
|2.54
|0.84
|202.38
|Total Income
|127.03
|127.95
|-0.72
|Total Expenses
|118.26
|120.36
|-1.74
|Operating Profit
|8.77
|7.59
|15.55
|Net Profit
|1.94
|1.26
|53.97
|Equity Capital
|12.15
|11.74
| -
Bhartiya International Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.19%
|0.78%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-10.79%
|-8.35%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-24.71%
|-25.89%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-36.21%
|-31.93%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-24.36%
|-22.01%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-5.94%
|-5.70%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Bhartiya International Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|390.45
|
|412.90
|Week Low/High
|389.00
|
|414.00
|Month Low/High
|389.00
|
|451.00
|YEAR Low/High
|389.00
|
|699.00
|All TIME Low/High
|9.10
|
|699.00
