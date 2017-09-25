Bhilwara Spinners Ltd

Engaged in the manufacture of cotton yarn, synthetic blended yarn, hosiery yarn and sewing threads, Bhilwara Spinners is controlled by the Bhilwara group of Rajasthan. A subsidiary of Rajasthan Spinning & Weaving, it became an independent company in 1990-91. It exports to countries in western Europe and east Asia. Bhilwara Spinners came out with a public issue in Apr.'93 to part-finance its mod...> More