Bhilwara Spinners Ltd.

BSE: 514272 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE436C01014
BSE 15:15 | 09 Mar 9.00 -0.40
(-4.26%)
OPEN

8.94

 HIGH

9.69

 LOW

8.94
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bhilwara Spinners Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Bhilwara Spinners Ltd.

Bhilwara Spinners Ltd

Engaged in the manufacture of cotton yarn, synthetic blended yarn, hosiery yarn and sewing threads, Bhilwara Spinners is controlled by the Bhilwara group of Rajasthan. A subsidiary of Rajasthan Spinning & Weaving, it became an independent company in 1990-91. It exports to countries in western Europe and east Asia. Bhilwara Spinners came out with a public issue in Apr.'93 to part-finance its mod...> More

Bhilwara Spinners Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   6
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.06
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 150.00
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 18.78
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.48
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Bhilwara Spinners Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1 -
Other Income 0.12 0.09 33.33
Total Income 1.12 0.09 1144.44
Total Expenses 1.04 0.05 1980
Operating Profit 0.08 0.05 60
Net Profit 0.03 0.03 0
Equity Capital 6.76 6.76 -
Bhilwara Spinners Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Overseas Synth 8.96 -0.44 6.36
Osiajee Texfab 11.50 0.88 6.21
New Light Appare 28.10 2.93 6.18
Bhilwara Spinner 9.00 -4.26 6.08
Minaxi Textiles 1.18 -1.67 5.83
Swadeshi Polytex 14.75 4.98 5.75
Evergreen Tex. 11.88 -4.96 5.70
Bhilwara Spinners Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 52.25
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.04
Indian Public 29.80
Custodians 0.00
Other 17.92
Bhilwara Spinners Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -18.55% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -5.26% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 12.36% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

Bhilwara Spinners Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 8.94
9.69
Week Low/High 8.94
12.00
Month Low/High 8.94
13.00
YEAR Low/High 6.51
14.00
All TIME Low/High 1.05
68.00

