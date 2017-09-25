Bhilwara Spinners Ltd.
|BSE: 514272
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE436C01014
|BSE 15:15 | 09 Mar
|9.00
|
-0.40
(-4.26%)
|
OPEN
8.94
|
HIGH
9.69
|
LOW
8.94
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Bhilwara Spinners Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|8.94
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|9.40
|VOLUME
|1176
|52-Week high
|13.80
|52-Week low
|6.51
|P/E
|150.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|9.00
|Buy Qty
|99.00
|Sell Price
|9.85
|Sell Qty
|100.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|150.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Bhilwara Spinners Ltd.
Engaged in the manufacture of cotton yarn, synthetic blended yarn, hosiery yarn and sewing threads, Bhilwara Spinners is controlled by the Bhilwara group of Rajasthan. A subsidiary of Rajasthan Spinning & Weaving, it became an independent company in 1990-91. It exports to countries in western Europe and east Asia. Bhilwara Spinners came out with a public issue in Apr.'93 to part-finance its mod...> More
Bhilwara Spinners Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|6
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.06
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|150.00
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|18.78
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.48
Announcement
-
-
-
Compliance Statement As Per Regulations 7(3) Of The SEBI Listing Regulation 2015
-
CERTIFICATE UNDER REGULATION40 OF SEBI LISTING Obligation And Disclosures Requirments Regulation 201
-
Statement As Per Regulation 13 Of Sebi Listing Regulations2015
-
Bhilwara Spinners Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1
|-
|Other Income
|0.12
|0.09
|33.33
|Total Income
|1.12
|0.09
|1144.44
|Total Expenses
|1.04
|0.05
|1980
|Operating Profit
|0.08
|0.05
|60
|Net Profit
|0.03
|0.03
|0
|Equity Capital
|6.76
|6.76
|-
Bhilwara Spinners Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Overseas Synth
|8.96
|-0.44
|6.36
|Osiajee Texfab
|11.50
|0.88
|6.21
|New Light Appare
|28.10
|2.93
|6.18
|Bhilwara Spinner
|9.00
|-4.26
|6.08
|Minaxi Textiles
|1.18
|-1.67
|5.83
|Swadeshi Polytex
|14.75
|4.98
|5.75
|Evergreen Tex.
|11.88
|-4.96
|5.70
Bhilwara Spinners Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Bhilwara Spinners Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-18.55%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-5.26%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|12.36%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Bhilwara Spinners Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|8.94
|
|9.69
|Week Low/High
|8.94
|
|12.00
|Month Low/High
|8.94
|
|13.00
|YEAR Low/High
|6.51
|
|14.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.05
|
|68.00
