Bhoruka Aluminium Ltd.

BSE: 506027 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE866G01013
BSE LIVE 11:38 | 01 Jan Bhoruka Aluminium Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bhoruka Aluminium Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 0.59
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.59
VOLUME 1000
52-Week high 0.71
52-Week low 0.46
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Bhoruka Aluminium Ltd.

Bhoruka Aluminium Ltd

Incorporated in 1979, Bhoruka Aluminium (BAL) is currently Chaired by Sreenivasa Rao and Managed by Managing Director R K Agarwal. BAL is engaged in the production of aluminium extrusion with an installed capacity of 5000 tpa at Metagalli, Mysore. With the aluminium industry afflicted by shortage of raw material, demand constraints and increase in excise duty, BAL suffered consistent losses due...> More

Bhoruka Aluminium Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 8.59
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.07
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Bhoruka Aluminium Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.03 0.03 0
Total Income 0.03 0.03 0
Total Expenses 0.17 0.17 0
Operating Profit -0.14 -0.14 -
Net Profit -0.17 -0.2 15
Equity Capital 54.94 54.94 -
> More on Bhoruka Aluminium Ltd Financials Results

Bhoruka Aluminium Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
ABC Gas (Int.) 23.70 -4.82 4.69
Golkonda Alumin. 3.24 0.00 4.02
Mewat Zinc 10.00 0.00 4.00
Bhoruka Alum. 0.59 0.00 3.24
Universal Pr. Al 2.26 -4.64 1.80
Mardia Samyoung 2.39 -4.78 1.66
Maitri Enterp. 8.08 -4.94 1.54
> More on Bhoruka Aluminium Ltd Peer Group

Bhoruka Aluminium Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 33.77
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 50.52
Custodians 0.00
Other 15.71
> More on Bhoruka Aluminium Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Bhoruka Aluminium Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.06% -0.88%
1 Month NA NA -1.55% -0.85%
3 Month NA NA 1.63% 0.98%
6 Month NA NA 5.00% 4.34%
1 Year 13.46% NA 16.66% 16.12%
3 Year -19.18% NA 16.72% 18.38%

Bhoruka Aluminium Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.59
0.59
Week Low/High 0.00
0.59
Month Low/High 0.00
0.59
YEAR Low/High 0.46
1.00
All TIME Low/High 0.37
53.00

