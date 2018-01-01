Bhoruka Aluminium Ltd

Incorporated in 1979, Bhoruka Aluminium (BAL) is currently Chaired by Sreenivasa Rao and Managed by Managing Director R K Agarwal. BAL is engaged in the production of aluminium extrusion with an installed capacity of 5000 tpa at Metagalli, Mysore. With the aluminium industry afflicted by shortage of raw material, demand constraints and increase in excise duty, BAL suffered consistent losses due...> More