Bhoruka Aluminium Ltd.
|BSE: 506027
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE866G01013
|BSE LIVE 11:38 | 01 Jan
|Bhoruka Aluminium Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Bhoruka Aluminium Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.59
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.59
|VOLUME
|1000
|52-Week high
|0.71
|52-Week low
|0.46
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Bhoruka Aluminium Ltd.
Incorporated in 1979, Bhoruka Aluminium (BAL) is currently Chaired by Sreenivasa Rao and Managed by Managing Director R K Agarwal. BAL is engaged in the production of aluminium extrusion with an installed capacity of 5000 tpa at Metagalli, Mysore. With the aluminium industry afflicted by shortage of raw material, demand constraints and increase in excise duty, BAL suffered consistent losses due...> More
Bhoruka Aluminium Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|8.59
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.07
Announcement
-
Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31 2017 Along
-
-
-
-
Statement Of Investor Grievances For The Quarter Ended 31 December 2017
-
Disclosure Of Voting Results Of Postal Ballot Including E-Voting As Per Regulation 44(3) Pf SEBI(LOD
Bhoruka Aluminium Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.03
|0
|Total Income
|0.03
|0.03
|0
|Total Expenses
|0.17
|0.17
|0
|Operating Profit
|-0.14
|-0.14
|-
|Net Profit
|-0.17
|-0.2
|15
|Equity Capital
|54.94
|54.94
|-
Bhoruka Aluminium Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|ABC Gas (Int.)
|23.70
|-4.82
|4.69
|Golkonda Alumin.
|3.24
|0.00
|4.02
|Mewat Zinc
|10.00
|0.00
|4.00
|Bhoruka Alum.
|0.59
|0.00
|3.24
|Universal Pr. Al
|2.26
|-4.64
|1.80
|Mardia Samyoung
|2.39
|-4.78
|1.66
|Maitri Enterp.
|8.08
|-4.94
|1.54
Bhoruka Aluminium Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Bhoruka Aluminium Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.06%
|-0.88%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.55%
|-0.85%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.63%
|0.98%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.00%
|4.34%
|1 Year
|13.46%
|NA
|16.66%
|16.12%
|3 Year
|-19.18%
|NA
|16.72%
|18.38%
Bhoruka Aluminium Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.59
|
|0.59
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.59
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.59
|YEAR Low/High
|0.46
|
|1.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.37
|
|53.00
Quick Links for Bhoruka Aluminium:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices