Bhuwalka Steel Industries Ltd.

BSE: 513333 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: BUWALKASTL ISIN Code: INE069C01013
OPEN 4.46
PREVIOUS CLOSE 4.46
VOLUME 10000
52-Week high 4.46
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 5
Buy Price 4.46
Buy Qty 6.00
Sell Price 4.68
Sell Qty 6000.00
About Bhuwalka Steel Industries Ltd.

Bhuwalka Steel Industries Ltd

Incorporated on 18 Aug.'81, Bhuwalka Steel Industries went public in 1987. The company belongs to the Bhuwalka group, promoted by S K Bhuwalka. Engaged in steel rolling, it manufactures the BIS and Tiscon brands of rolled steel products, plain and cold twisted de-formed bars (inst. cap. : 70,000 tpa). It is one of the major conversion agents for TISCO, SAIL and the Visakhapatanam Steel plant, whic...> More

Bhuwalka Steel Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -5.49
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.81
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Bhuwalka Steel Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Sep 2015 Sep 2014 % Chg
Net Sales 44.47 117.69 -62.21
Other Income 13.26 -
Total Income 44.47 130.94 -66.04
Total Expenses 48.77 115.08 -57.62
Operating Profit -4.31 15.86 -127.18
Net Profit -5.62 6.55 -185.8
Equity Capital 10.37 10.37 -
Bhuwalka Steel Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Facor Steels 0.27 -3.57 5.58
Sh. Steel Wire 16.50 0.00 5.46
Mahalaxmi Seam. 9.12 0.00 4.82
Bhuwalka Steel 4.46 0.00 4.63
Garg Furnace 10.61 -0.75 4.25
Bilpower 1.67 0.00 3.51
Crimson Metal 7.11 -4.82 3.15
Bhuwalka Steel Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 70.94
Banks/FIs 0.05
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 27.97
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.03
Bhuwalka Steel Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.58% -0.27%
1 Month NA NA -1.04% -0.24%
3 Month NA NA 2.15% 1.60%
6 Month NA NA 5.55% 4.98%
1 Year NA NA 17.26% 16.84%
3 Year NA NA 17.33% 19.11%

Bhuwalka Steel Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.46
4.46
Week Low/High 0.00
4.46
Month Low/High 0.00
4.46
YEAR Low/High 0.00
4.46
All TIME Low/High 1.98
71.00

