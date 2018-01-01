Bhuwalka Steel Industries Ltd

Incorporated on 18 Aug.'81, Bhuwalka Steel Industries went public in 1987. The company belongs to the Bhuwalka group, promoted by S K Bhuwalka. Engaged in steel rolling, it manufactures the BIS and Tiscon brands of rolled steel products, plain and cold twisted de-formed bars (inst. cap. : 70,000 tpa). It is one of the major conversion agents for TISCO, SAIL and the Visakhapatanam Steel plant, whic...> More