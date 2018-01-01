You are here » Home
Bhuwalka Steel Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 513333
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: BUWALKASTL
|ISIN Code: INE069C01013
|
BSE
LIVE
13:47 | 06 Feb
|
Bhuwalka Steel Industries Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Bhuwalka Steel Industries Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|4.46
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.46
|VOLUME
|10000
|52-Week high
|4.46
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|4.46
|Buy Qty
|6.00
|Sell Price
|4.68
|Sell Qty
|6000.00
|OPEN
|4.46
|CLOSE
|4.46
|VOLUME
|10000
|52-Week high
|4.46
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|4.46
|Buy Qty
|6.00
|Sell Price
|4.68
|Sell Qty
|6000.00
About Bhuwalka Steel Industries Ltd.
Bhuwalka Steel Industries Ltd
Incorporated on 18 Aug.'81, Bhuwalka Steel Industries went public in 1987. The company belongs to the Bhuwalka group, promoted by S K Bhuwalka. Engaged in steel rolling, it manufactures the BIS and Tiscon brands of rolled steel products, plain and cold twisted de-formed bars (inst. cap. : 70,000 tpa). It is one of the major conversion agents for TISCO, SAIL and the Visakhapatanam Steel plant, whic...> More
Bhuwalka Steel Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Bhuwalka Steel Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep 2015
|Sep 2014
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|44.47
|117.69
|-62.21
|Other Income
|
|13.26
|-
|Total Income
|44.47
|130.94
|-66.04
|Total Expenses
|48.77
|115.08
|-57.62
|Operating Profit
|-4.31
|15.86
|-127.18
|Net Profit
|-5.62
|6.55
|-185.8
|Equity Capital
|10.37
|10.37
| -
Bhuwalka Steel Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Bhuwalka Steel Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Bhuwalka Steel Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.58%
|-0.27%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.04%
|-0.24%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.15%
|1.60%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.55%
|4.98%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.26%
|16.84%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.33%
|19.11%
Bhuwalka Steel Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4.46
|
|4.46
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|4.46
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|4.46
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|4.46
|All TIME Low/High
|1.98
|
|71.00
Quick Links for Bhuwalka Steel Industries: