Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd

Incorporated at Patna, Bihar, on 16 Apr.'82, Bihar Sponge Iron is an Indo-German venture, promoted in the joint sector by Modi Industries, Modi Rubber and their associates, along with the Bihar State Industrial Development Corporation and Lurgi, Germany. The company produces sponge iron from iron ore (inst. cap. : 1,50,000 tpa). Sponge iron is a substitute for scrap which is used as a raw mater...> More