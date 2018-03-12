Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd.
BSE: 500058
Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: BIHARSPONG
ISIN Code: INE819C01011
|BSE LIVE 11:04 | 12 Mar
|2.51
|
0.11
(4.58%)
|
OPEN
2.38
|
HIGH
2.51
|
LOW
2.32
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|2.38
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.40
|VOLUME
|458
|52-Week high
|3.40
|52-Week low
|1.40
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|23
|Buy Price
|2.32
|Buy Qty
|150.00
|Sell Price
|2.51
|Sell Qty
|996.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|23
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd.
Incorporated at Patna, Bihar, on 16 Apr.'82, Bihar Sponge Iron is an Indo-German venture, promoted in the joint sector by Modi Industries, Modi Rubber and their associates, along with the Bihar State Industrial Development Corporation and Lurgi, Germany. The company produces sponge iron from iron ore (inst. cap. : 1,50,000 tpa). Sponge iron is a substitute for scrap which is used as a raw mater...> More
Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|23
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-14.34
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.18
Announcement
-
-
Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31.12.2017
-
-
-
-
Prior Intimation Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirements) Regula
Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|2.96
|1.96
|51.02
|Total Income
|2.96
|1.96
|51.02
|Total Expenses
|0.8
|0.44
|81.82
|Operating Profit
|2.16
|1.51
|43.05
|Net Profit
|0.87
|0.41
|112.2
|Equity Capital
|90.21
|90.21
|-
Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Ashiana Ispat
|30.90
|-4.92
|24.60
|Modern Steel
|17.70
|4.12
|24.36
|Metal Coatings
|31.05
|-2.66
|22.76
|Bihar Sponge
|2.51
|4.58
|22.64
|Rish.Digh.Steel
|41.00
|-3.53
|22.51
|Bil Energy Sys.
|0.95
|4.40
|20.08
|Bansal Roofing
|59.95
|3.36
|19.78
Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.57%
|NA
|-0.10%
|-1.08%
|1 Month
|-13.45%
|NA
|-1.72%
|-1.04%
|3 Month
|40.22%
|NA
|1.46%
|0.78%
|6 Month
|53.99%
|NA
|4.83%
|4.14%
|1 Year
|5.02%
|NA
|16.46%
|15.89%
|3 Year
|-3.46%
|NA
|16.53%
|18.15%
Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.32
|
|2.51
|Week Low/High
|2.32
|
|3.00
|Month Low/High
|2.32
|
|3.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1.40
|
|3.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.40
|
|65.00
