Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd.

BSE: 500058 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: BIHARSPONG ISIN Code: INE819C01011
BSE LIVE 11:04 | 12 Mar 2.51 0.11
(4.58%)
OPEN

2.38

 HIGH

2.51

 LOW

2.32
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd.

Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd

Incorporated at Patna, Bihar, on 16 Apr.'82, Bihar Sponge Iron is an Indo-German venture, promoted in the joint sector by Modi Industries, Modi Rubber and their associates, along with the Bihar State Industrial Development Corporation and Lurgi, Germany. The company produces sponge iron from iron ore (inst. cap. : 1,50,000 tpa). Sponge iron is a substitute for scrap which is used as a raw mater...> More

Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   23
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -14.34
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.18
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 2.96 1.96 51.02
Total Income 2.96 1.96 51.02
Total Expenses 0.8 0.44 81.82
Operating Profit 2.16 1.51 43.05
Net Profit 0.87 0.41 112.2
Equity Capital 90.21 90.21 -
Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Ashiana Ispat 30.90 -4.92 24.60
Modern Steel 17.70 4.12 24.36
Metal Coatings 31.05 -2.66 22.76
Bihar Sponge 2.51 4.58 22.64
Rish.Digh.Steel 41.00 -3.53 22.51
Bil Energy Sys. 0.95 4.40 20.08
Bansal Roofing 59.95 3.36 19.78
Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 69.61
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.53
Insurance 0.12
Mutual Funds 0.07
Indian Public 25.01
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.65
Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.57% NA -0.10% -1.08%
1 Month -13.45% NA -1.72% -1.04%
3 Month 40.22% NA 1.46% 0.78%
6 Month 53.99% NA 4.83% 4.14%
1 Year 5.02% NA 16.46% 15.89%
3 Year -3.46% NA 16.53% 18.15%

Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.32
2.51
Week Low/High 2.32
3.00
Month Low/High 2.32
3.00
YEAR Low/High 1.40
3.00
All TIME Low/High 1.40
65.00

