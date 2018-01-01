JUST IN
Bilati (Orissa) Ltd.

BSE: 531906 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: N.A.
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bilati (Orissa) Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bilati (Orissa) Ltd

Bilati (Orissa) Ltd. (BILATIORISSA) - Price Performance

COMPANY LATEST(Rs) 1-DAY (%) 1-WK (%) 1-MTH (%) 3-MTH (%) 6-MTH (%) 1-YR (%) 3-YR (%)
Hind. Unilever 1324.55 1.84 1.85 -1.62 0.73 6.25 51.52 37.64
Godrej Consumer 1079.25 0.54 0.58 4.76 6.87 15.04 33.83 85.92
Nestle India 7620.40 -0.39 -1.22 6.78 -3.67 3.38 24.04 3.86
Britannia Inds. 4872.35 0.65 -0.51 2.22 0.27 12.82 55.98 121.44
Dabur India 327.15 0.11 0.71 -5.12 -5.96 6.86 19.73 20.63
Marico 309.10 0.55 0.29 -0.39 0.34 -6.33 10.37 61.89
P & G Hygiene 9415.45 0.40 0.87 0.70 -1.50 12.99 39.14 29.65
Colgate-Palm. 1042.65 0.32 -0.56 -4.52 -2.46 -9.90 10.52 -1.68
GlaxoSmith C H L 6703.05 1.59 -1.19 12.09 7.07 31.67 25.50 14.48
Emami 1066.80 -1.56 -2.50 -1.44 -15.75 -9.93 6.82 -4.84
Gillette India 6560.15 0.23 -0.95 0.50 -5.74 21.62 60.55 52.67
Varun Beverages 618.90 -2.07 -2.25 -7.11 21.95 18.22 73.29 (-)
Hatsun AgroProd. 730.05 0.79 -1.54 -5.78 -14.29 16.23 44.16 225.35
KRBL 468.45 6.71 -10.14 -21.83 -23.75 -3.20 23.85 225.20
Bajaj Corp 460.85 -2.20 -4.34 -6.51 0.73 15.20 25.57 -0.15
Jyothy Lab. 352.10 0.28 -0.24 -0.28 -4.82 -15.83 -5.89 28.72
Galaxy Surfact. 1501.00 0.29 -5.41 -10.44 (-) (-) (-) (-)
Zydus Wellness 1257.90 0.58 -0.66 10.69 35.43 44.04 47.95 28.92
Manpasand Bever. 381.90 1.87 -4.69 -9.01 5.54 -15.01 7.99 (-)
Heritage Foods 694.00 -0.03 0.54 -2.75 -8.80 -4.81 26.99 339.66
