Bilpower Ltd.

BSE: 531590 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: BILPOWER ISIN Code: INE952D01018
BSE 15:14 | 12 Mar 1.67 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

1.67

 HIGH

1.67

 LOW

1.67
NSE 13:53 | 08 Apr Bilpower Ltd is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
OPEN 1.67
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.67
VOLUME 300
52-Week high 2.11
52-Week low 0.88
P/E 0.32
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 1.61
Buy Qty 250.00
Sell Price 1.67
Sell Qty 2400.00
About Bilpower Ltd.

Bilpower Ltd

Incorporated in 1989,Bilpower Limited is engaged in power engineering solutions.The Company is primarily engaged in the manufacture of transformers cores and lamination. The Company manufactures a range of transformer laminations using cold rolled grain oriented (CRGO) steel in grades M6, M5, M4, M3, Hi-B, ZDKH and ORSIH. It can process laminations utilizing the complete width of CRGO, which inclu...> More

Bilpower Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] 5.20
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 0.32
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 22 Sep 2011
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -53.61
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.03
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Bilpower Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 3.3 5.28 -37.5
Other Income 0.27 0.79 -65.82
Total Income 3.57 6.07 -41.19
Total Expenses 1.1 4.04 -72.77
Operating Profit 2.47 2.03 21.67
Net Profit 2.32 1.86 24.73
Equity Capital 21 21 -
> More on Bilpower Ltd Financials Results

Bilpower Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Mahalaxmi Seam. 9.12 0.00 4.82
Bhuwalka Steel 4.46 0.00 4.63
Garg Furnace 10.61 -0.75 4.25
Bilpower 1.67 0.00 3.51
Crimson Metal 7.11 -4.82 3.15
Mukat Pipes 2.59 4.86 3.07
Gopal Iron Stl. 6.18 0.00 3.04
> More on Bilpower Ltd Peer Group

Bilpower Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 16.61
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 2.79
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 64.85
Custodians 0.00
Other 15.75
> More on Bilpower Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Bilpower Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -13.92% -52.94% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 4.38% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 4.38% -46.67% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 33.60% -23.81% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 21.01% -36.00% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -0.60% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Bilpower Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.67
1.67
Week Low/High 1.67
2.00
Month Low/High 1.60
2.00
YEAR Low/High 0.88
2.00
All TIME Low/High 0.72
187.00

