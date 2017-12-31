Bilpower Ltd.
|BSE: 531590
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: BILPOWER
|ISIN Code: INE952D01018
|BSE 15:14 | 12 Mar
|1.67
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
1.67
|
HIGH
1.67
|
LOW
1.67
|NSE 13:53 | 08 Apr
|Bilpower Ltd is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
|OPEN
|1.67
|CLOSE
|1.67
|VOLUME
|300
|52-Week high
|2.11
|52-Week low
|0.88
|P/E
|0.32
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|1.61
|Buy Qty
|250.00
|Sell Price
|1.67
|Sell Qty
|2400.00
|OPEN
|0.75
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.80
|VOLUME
|2247
|52-Week high
|1.95
|52-Week low
|0.75
|P/E
|0.32
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3.51
|Buy Price
|0.75
|Buy Qty
|38301.00
|Sell Price
|0.80
|Sell Qty
|400.00
About Bilpower Ltd.
Incorporated in 1989,Bilpower Limited is engaged in power engineering solutions.The Company is primarily engaged in the manufacture of transformers cores and lamination. The Company manufactures a range of transformer laminations using cold rolled grain oriented (CRGO) steel in grades M6, M5, M4, M3, Hi-B, ZDKH and ORSIH. It can process laminations utilizing the complete width of CRGO, which inclu...> More
Bilpower Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|4
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|5.20
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|0.32
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|22 Sep 2011
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-53.61
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.03
Bilpower Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|3.3
|5.28
|-37.5
|Other Income
|0.27
|0.79
|-65.82
|Total Income
|3.57
|6.07
|-41.19
|Total Expenses
|1.1
|4.04
|-72.77
|Operating Profit
|2.47
|2.03
|21.67
|Net Profit
|2.32
|1.86
|24.73
|Equity Capital
|21
|21
|-
Bilpower Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Mahalaxmi Seam.
|9.12
|0.00
|4.82
|Bhuwalka Steel
|4.46
|0.00
|4.63
|Garg Furnace
|10.61
|-0.75
|4.25
|Bilpower
|1.67
|0.00
|3.51
|Crimson Metal
|7.11
|-4.82
|3.15
|Mukat Pipes
|2.59
|4.86
|3.07
|Gopal Iron Stl.
|6.18
|0.00
|3.04
Bilpower Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Bilpower Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-13.92%
|-52.94%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|4.38%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|4.38%
|-46.67%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|33.60%
|-23.81%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|21.01%
|-36.00%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-0.60%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Bilpower Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.67
|
|1.67
|Week Low/High
|1.67
|
|2.00
|Month Low/High
|1.60
|
|2.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.88
|
|2.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.72
|
|187.00
