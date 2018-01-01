Bimetal Bearings Ltd.
|BSE: 505681
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: BIMETAL
|ISIN Code: INE469A01019
|BSE LIVE 14:26 | 12 Mar
|585.50
|
12.50
(2.18%)
|
OPEN
595.60
|
HIGH
595.60
|
LOW
576.40
|NSE LIVE 00:00 | 29 Jan
|Bimetal Bearings Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Bimetal Bearings Ltd.
Bimetal Bearings Ltd is a major engine bearings producer in India. The company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of bearings, bushings and thrust washers. Their products include thin-walled bearings, bushings and thrust washers, bimetallic strips and alloy powder. The company plants are located at Chennai, Coimbatore and Hosur. The manufacturing infrastructure consists of a strip mill pl...> More
Bimetal Bearings Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|224
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|20.93
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|27.97
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|75.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|17 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.31
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|436.25
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.34
Bimetal Bearings Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|45.19
|31.48
|43.55
|Other Income
|1.18
|1.24
|-4.84
|Total Income
|46.37
|32.71
|41.76
|Total Expenses
|42.48
|34.75
|22.24
|Operating Profit
|3.89
|-2.04
|290.69
|Net Profit
|1.74
|-2.22
|178.38
|Equity Capital
|3.83
|3.83
|-
Bimetal Bearings Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Samkrg Pistons
|292.05
|0.43
|286.79
|JMT Auto
|4.72
|-4.65
|237.79
|Jay Ushin
|585.00
|1.25
|225.81
|Bimetal Bearings
|585.50
|2.18
|224.25
|Sundaram Brake
|539.90
|1.68
|212.18
|IP Rings
|162.00
|-1.22
|205.42
|Triton Valves
|1849.95
|-1.51
|183.15
Bimetal Bearings Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Bimetal Bearings Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.03%
|NA
|0.02%
|-0.87%
|1 Month
|-11.29%
|NA
|-1.59%
|-0.83%
|3 Month
|5.71%
|NA
|1.58%
|0.99%
|6 Month
|29.68%
|NA
|4.96%
|4.36%
|1 Year
|55.59%
|NA
|16.61%
|16.14%
|3 Year
|68.78%
|NA
|16.67%
|18.40%
Bimetal Bearings Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|576.40
|
|595.60
|Week Low/High
|571.55
|
|612.00
|Month Low/High
|550.00
|
|677.00
|YEAR Low/High
|351.50
|
|689.00
|All TIME Low/High
|67.25
|
|689.00
