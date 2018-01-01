JUST IN
Bimetal Bearings Ltd.

BSE: 505681 Sector: Engineering
NSE: BIMETAL ISIN Code: INE469A01019
BSE LIVE 14:26 | 12 Mar 585.50 12.50
(2.18%)
OPEN

595.60

 HIGH

595.60

 LOW

576.40
NSE LIVE 00:00 | 29 Jan Bimetal Bearings Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Bimetal Bearings Ltd.

Bimetal Bearings Ltd

Bimetal Bearings Ltd is a major engine bearings producer in India. The company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of bearings, bushings and thrust washers. Their products include thin-walled bearings, bushings and thrust washers, bimetallic strips and alloy powder. The company plants are located at Chennai, Coimbatore and Hosur. The manufacturing infrastructure consists of a strip mill pl...> More

Bimetal Bearings Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   224
EPS - TTM () [*S] 20.93
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 27.97
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   75.00
Latest Dividend Date 17 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.31
Book Value / Share () [*S] 436.25
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.34
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Bimetal Bearings Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 45.19 31.48 43.55
Other Income 1.18 1.24 -4.84
Total Income 46.37 32.71 41.76
Total Expenses 42.48 34.75 22.24
Operating Profit 3.89 -2.04 290.69
Net Profit 1.74 -2.22 178.38
Equity Capital 3.83 3.83 -
Bimetal Bearings Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Samkrg Pistons 292.05 0.43 286.79
JMT Auto 4.72 -4.65 237.79
Jay Ushin 585.00 1.25 225.81
Bimetal Bearings 585.50 2.18 224.25
Sundaram Brake 539.90 1.68 212.18
IP Rings 162.00 -1.22 205.42
Triton Valves 1849.95 -1.51 183.15
Bimetal Bearings Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.88
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 23.57
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.27
Bimetal Bearings Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.03% NA 0.02% -0.87%
1 Month -11.29% NA -1.59% -0.83%
3 Month 5.71% NA 1.58% 0.99%
6 Month 29.68% NA 4.96% 4.36%
1 Year 55.59% NA 16.61% 16.14%
3 Year 68.78% NA 16.67% 18.40%

Bimetal Bearings Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 576.40
595.60
Week Low/High 571.55
612.00
Month Low/High 550.00
677.00
YEAR Low/High 351.50
689.00
All TIME Low/High 67.25
689.00

