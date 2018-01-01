Bimetal Bearings Ltd

Bimetal Bearings Ltd is a major engine bearings producer in India. The company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of bearings, bushings and thrust washers. Their products include thin-walled bearings, bushings and thrust washers, bimetallic strips and alloy powder. The company plants are located at Chennai, Coimbatore and Hosur. The manufacturing infrastructure consists of a strip mill pl...> More