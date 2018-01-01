JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Binaca Synthetic Resins Ltd

Binaca Synthetic Resins Ltd.

BSE: 514344 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: N.A.
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Binaca Synthetic Resins Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Binaca Synthetic Resins Ltd

Binaca Synthetic Resins Ltd. (BINACASYNTHRES) - Listing Info

Key Dates
Year Ending Month June
AGM Date (Month) N.A.
Book Closure Date (Month) N.A.
Listing Information
Face Value Of Equity Shares 10
Market Lot Of Equity Shares 1
BSE Code 514344
NSE Code N.A.
BSE Group P
Whether The Company Forms A Part Of The Following Indices -
Sensex No
Nifty No
BSE 100 No
BSE 200 No
BSE 500 No
CNX 500 No
CNX Midcap No
Listing On
Listing On The Stock Exchange, Ahmedabad Stock Exchange, Delhi Stock Exchange, Vadodara Stock Exchange

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Binaca Synthetic Resins: