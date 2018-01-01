Binani Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 500059
|Sector: Others
|NSE: BINANIIND
|ISIN Code: INE071A01013
|BSE LIVE 13:44 | 12 Mar
|100.45
|
1.90
(1.93%)
|
OPEN
103.45
|
HIGH
103.45
|
LOW
99.00
|NSE LIVE 13:31 | 12 Mar
|100.25
|
1.65
(1.67%)
|
OPEN
103.50
|
HIGH
103.50
|
LOW
99.30
|OPEN
|103.45
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|98.55
|VOLUME
|32728
|52-Week high
|152.80
|52-Week low
|67.05
|P/E
|40.02
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|315
|Buy Price
|99.95
|Buy Qty
|36.00
|Sell Price
|100.45
|Sell Qty
|26.00
|OPEN
|103.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|98.60
|VOLUME
|117838
|52-Week high
|150.00
|52-Week low
|66.45
|P/E
|40.02
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|315
|Buy Price
|100.25
|Buy Qty
|15.00
|Sell Price
|100.75
|Sell Qty
|35.00
|OPEN
|103.45
|CLOSE
|98.55
|VOLUME
|32728
|52-Week high
|152.80
|52-Week low
|67.05
|P/E
|40.02
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|315
|Buy Price
|99.95
|Buy Qty
|36.00
|Sell Price
|100.45
|Sell Qty
|26.00
|OPEN
|103.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|98.60
|VOLUME
|117838
|52-Week high
|150.00
|52-Week low
|66.45
|P/E
|40.02
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|315.11
|Buy Price
|100.25
|Buy Qty
|15.00
|Sell Price
|100.75
|Sell Qty
|35.00
About Binani Industries Ltd.
Binani Industries Ltd is a holding company, which operates through their subsidiaries. The company's subsidiaries include Binani Cement Ltd (BCL), Binani Zinc Ltd (BZL), Goa Glass Fibre Ltd (GGFL), BT Composites Ltd (BTCL) and Wada Industrial Estate Ltd (WIEL). Binani Industries Ltd was incorporated in the year 1962. The company was promoted by Binani Metals in technical and financial collabora...> More
Binani Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|315
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|2.51
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|40.02
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|30.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|09 Dec 2015
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|703.41
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.14
News
Announcement
-
-
Binani Industries Limited - Reply to Clarification- Financial results
-
Binani Industries Limited - Clarification - Financial Results
-
-
-
Intimation Of Board Meeting -Unaudited Standalone Financial Results For The
Quarter End
Binani Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|3.45
|38.56
|-91.05
|Other Income
|0.44
|2.14
|-79.44
|Total Income
|3.89
|40.7
|-90.44
|Total Expenses
|4.9
|39.74
|-87.67
|Operating Profit
|-1.01
|0.96
|-205.21
|Net Profit
|-1.22
|0.55
|-321.82
|Equity Capital
|31.38
|31.38
|-
Binani Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Riddhi Siddhi Gl
|605.10
|-1.14
|432.04
|JK Agri Genetics
|1200.00
|1.54
|432.00
|Sukhjit Starch
|460.00
|-0.02
|339.48
|Binani Inds
|100.45
|1.93
|315.11
|Cupid
|273.40
|-0.15
|304.02
|Karuturi Global
|2.02
|4.66
|302.50
|Oriental Veneer
|516.20
|0.61
|278.23
Binani Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Binani Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.50%
|-9.64%
|-0.10%
|-1.05%
|1 Month
|-7.12%
|-4.93%
|-1.72%
|-1.02%
|3 Month
|4.96%
|2.24%
|1.46%
|0.81%
|6 Month
|29.86%
|31.05%
|4.83%
|4.16%
|1 Year
|38.36%
|36.77%
|16.46%
|15.92%
|3 Year
|-1.13%
|-2.15%
|16.53%
|18.18%
Binani Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|99.00
|
|103.45
|Week Low/High
|93.75
|
|112.00
|Month Low/High
|93.75
|
|119.00
|YEAR Low/High
|67.05
|
|153.00
|All TIME Low/High
|10.00
|
|460.00
Quick Links for Binani Industries:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices