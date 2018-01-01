Binani Industries Ltd

Binani Industries Ltd is a holding company, which operates through their subsidiaries. The company's subsidiaries include Binani Cement Ltd (BCL), Binani Zinc Ltd (BZL), Goa Glass Fibre Ltd (GGFL), BT Composites Ltd (BTCL) and Wada Industrial Estate Ltd (WIEL). Binani Industries Ltd was incorporated in the year 1962. The company was promoted by Binani Metals in technical and financial collabora...> More