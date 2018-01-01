JUST IN
Binani Industries Ltd.

BSE: 500059 Sector: Others
NSE: BINANIIND ISIN Code: INE071A01013
BSE LIVE 13:44 | 12 Mar 100.45 1.90
(1.93%)
OPEN

103.45

 HIGH

103.45

 LOW

99.00
NSE LIVE 13:31 | 12 Mar 100.25 1.65
(1.67%)
OPEN

103.50

 HIGH

103.50

 LOW

99.30
OPEN 103.45
PREVIOUS CLOSE 98.55
VOLUME 32728
52-Week high 152.80
52-Week low 67.05
P/E 40.02
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 315
Buy Price 99.95
Buy Qty 36.00
Sell Price 100.45
Sell Qty 26.00
OPEN 103.45
CLOSE 98.55
VOLUME 32728
52-Week high 152.80
52-Week low 67.05
P/E 40.02
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 315
Buy Price 99.95
Buy Qty 36.00
Sell Price 100.45
Sell Qty 26.00

About Binani Industries Ltd.

Binani Industries Ltd

Binani Industries Ltd is a holding company, which operates through their subsidiaries. The company's subsidiaries include Binani Cement Ltd (BCL), Binani Zinc Ltd (BZL), Goa Glass Fibre Ltd (GGFL), BT Composites Ltd (BTCL) and Wada Industrial Estate Ltd (WIEL). Binani Industries Ltd was incorporated in the year 1962. The company was promoted by Binani Metals in technical and financial collabora...

Binani Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   315
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.51
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 40.02
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   30.00
Latest Dividend Date 09 Dec 2015
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 703.41
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.14
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Binani Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 3.45 38.56 -91.05
Other Income 0.44 2.14 -79.44
Total Income 3.89 40.7 -90.44
Total Expenses 4.9 39.74 -87.67
Operating Profit -1.01 0.96 -205.21
Net Profit -1.22 0.55 -321.82
Equity Capital 31.38 31.38 -
Binani Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Riddhi Siddhi Gl 605.10 -1.14 432.04
JK Agri Genetics 1200.00 1.54 432.00
Sukhjit Starch 460.00 -0.02 339.48
Binani Inds 100.45 1.93 315.11
Cupid 273.40 -0.15 304.02
Karuturi Global 2.02 4.66 302.50
Oriental Veneer 516.20 0.61 278.23
Binani Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 52.62
Banks/FIs 0.13
FIIs 0.13
Insurance 1.76
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 30.63
Custodians 0.00
Other 13.18
Binani Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.50% -9.64% -0.10% -1.05%
1 Month -7.12% -4.93% -1.72% -1.02%
3 Month 4.96% 2.24% 1.46% 0.81%
6 Month 29.86% 31.05% 4.83% 4.16%
1 Year 38.36% 36.77% 16.46% 15.92%
3 Year -1.13% -2.15% 16.53% 18.18%

Binani Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 99.00
103.45
Week Low/High 93.75
112.00
Month Low/High 93.75
119.00
YEAR Low/High 67.05
153.00
All TIME Low/High 10.00
460.00

