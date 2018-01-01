JUST IN
Binani Industries Ltd.

BSE: 500059 Sector: Others
NSE: BINANIIND ISIN Code: INE071A01013
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 96.50 -2.05
(-2.08%)
OPEN

103.45

 HIGH

103.45

 LOW

95.50
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 97.05 -1.55
(-1.57%)
OPEN

103.50

 HIGH

103.50

 LOW

95.60
Binani Industries Ltd. (BINANIIND) - Yearly Result

Particulars ( cr) Mar '17 Mar '16 Mar '15 Mar '14 Mar '13
Net Sales/Income From Operations 158.97 260.60 46.60 120.66 179.28
Other Income 21.16 6.85 8.55 11.98 49.18
Total Income 180.13 267.45 55.15 132.64 228.46
Total Expenditure 111.65 248.36 41.32 111.77 118.50
Operating Profit 68.48 19.09 13.83 20.87 109.96
Interest 52.49 0.00 0.00 0.00 93.84
Gross Profit 15.99 19.09 13.83 20.87 16.12
Depreciation 1.70 2.21 1.78 1.27 1.19
PBT 10.66 16.88 12.05 19.60 14.93
Tax 0.00 -2.25 0.00 0.00 2.55
Net Profit/(Loss) 10.66 19.13 12.05 19.60 12.38
Minority Interest After NP - - - - -
Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -
Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 38.57
Profit After Exceptional Items 10.66 19.13 12.05 19.60 -26.19
Equity Share Capital 31.38 31.38 29.62 29.62 29.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 2195.22 2188.22 2343.98 2868.83 168.57
EPS
Basic EPS 3.40 6.10 4.07 6.62 4.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) 1.49 1.44 1.44 1.44 1.44
Share Holding (%) 47.38 48.72 48.72 48.72 48.73
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 1.65 1.52 1.52 1.52 1.52
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 52.62 51.28 51.28 51.28 51.27
Note : PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
