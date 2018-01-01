You are here » Home
Binani Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 500059
|Sector: Others
|NSE: BINANIIND
|ISIN Code: INE071A01013
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
96.50
|
-2.05
(-2.08%)
|
OPEN
103.45
|
HIGH
103.45
|
LOW
95.50
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
97.05
|
-1.55
(-1.57%)
|
OPEN
103.50
|
HIGH
103.50
|
LOW
95.60
|OPEN
|103.45
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|98.55
|VOLUME
|44617
|52-Week high
|152.80
|52-Week low
|67.05
|P/E
|38.45
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|303
|Buy Price
|96.50
|Buy Qty
|250.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|103.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|98.60
|VOLUME
|143826
|52-Week high
|150.00
|52-Week low
|66.45
|P/E
|38.45
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|303
|Buy Price
|97.05
|Buy Qty
|49.00
|Sell Price
|97.95
|Sell Qty
|153.00
Filter:
Binani Industries Ltd. (BINANIIND) - Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar '17
|Mar '16
|Mar '15
|Mar '14
|Mar '13
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|158.97
|260.60
|46.60
|120.66
|179.28
|Other Income
|21.16
|6.85
|8.55
|11.98
|49.18
|Total Income
|180.13
|267.45
|55.15
|132.64
|228.46
|Total Expenditure
|111.65
|248.36
|41.32
|111.77
|118.50
|Operating Profit
|68.48
|19.09
|13.83
|20.87
|109.96
|Interest
|52.49
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|93.84
|Gross Profit
|15.99
|19.09
|13.83
|20.87
|16.12
|Depreciation
|1.70
|2.21
|1.78
|1.27
|1.19
|PBT
|10.66
|16.88
|12.05
|19.60
|14.93
|Tax
|0.00
|-2.25
|0.00
|0.00
|2.55
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|10.66
|19.13
|12.05
|19.60
|12.38
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|38.57
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|10.66
|19.13
|12.05
|19.60
|-26.19
|Equity Share Capital
|31.38
|31.38
|29.62
|29.62
|29.62
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|2195.22
|2188.22
|2343.98
|2868.83
|168.57
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|3.40
|6.10
|4.07
|6.62
|4.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|1.49
|1.44
|1.44
|1.44
|1.44
|Share Holding (%)
|47.38
|48.72
|48.72
|48.72
|48.73
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|1.65
|1.52
|1.52
|1.52
|1.52
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|52.62
|51.28
|51.28
|51.28
|51.27
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
