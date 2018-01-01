Binani Industries Ltd.

Particulars ( cr) Mar '17 Mar '16 Mar '15 Mar '14 Mar '13

Net Sales/Income From Operations 158.97 260.60 46.60 120.66 179.28

Other Income 21.16 6.85 8.55 11.98 49.18

Total Income 180.13 267.45 55.15 132.64 228.46

Total Expenditure 111.65 248.36 41.32 111.77 118.50

Operating Profit 68.48 19.09 13.83 20.87 109.96

Interest 52.49 0.00 0.00 0.00 93.84

Gross Profit 15.99 19.09 13.83 20.87 16.12

Depreciation 1.70 2.21 1.78 1.27 1.19

PBT 10.66 16.88 12.05 19.60 14.93

Tax 0.00 -2.25 0.00 0.00 2.55

Net Profit/(Loss) 10.66 19.13 12.05 19.60 12.38

Minority Interest After NP - - - - -

Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -

Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 38.57

Profit After Exceptional Items 10.66 19.13 12.05 19.60 -26.19

Equity Share Capital 31.38 31.38 29.62 29.62 29.62

Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 2195.22 2188.22 2343.98 2868.83 168.57

EPS

Basic EPS 3.40 6.10 4.07 6.62 4.18

Public Share Holding

No Of Shares (Crores) 1.49 1.44 1.44 1.44 1.44

Share Holding (%) 47.38 48.72 48.72 48.72 48.73

Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding

a) Pledged/Encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

b) Non-encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 1.65 1.52 1.52 1.52 1.52

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 52.62 51.28 51.28 51.28 51.27