JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Binayaka Tex Processors Ltd

Binayaka Tex Processors Ltd.

BSE: 523054 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE626H01019
BSE 13:29 | 27 Feb 517.85 -27.25
(-5.00%)
OPEN

517.85

 HIGH

517.85

 LOW

517.85
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Binayaka Tex Processors Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 517.85
PREVIOUS CLOSE 545.10
VOLUME 10
52-Week high 800.00
52-Week low 464.55
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 37
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 517.85
Sell Qty 10.00
OPEN 517.85
CLOSE 545.10
VOLUME 10
52-Week high 800.00
52-Week low 464.55
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 37
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 517.85
Sell Qty 10.00

About Binayaka Tex Processors Ltd.

Binayaka Tex Processors Ltd

Binayak Tex Processors Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing/processing of textile fabrics. The Company operates through textile products segment. The Company's products include home textiles, such as bed sheets, curtains, towels, kitchen apron, curtains, pillows and decorative cushion. In addition, it is also engaged in the business of suiting ...> More

Binayaka Tex Processors Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   37
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   20.00
Latest Dividend Date 22 Sep 2016
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 913.01
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.57
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Binayaka Tex Processors Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 41.12 39.96 2.9
Other Income 0.35 0.36 -2.78
Total Income 41.47 40.31 2.88
Total Expenses 40.22 39.67 1.39
Operating Profit 1.25 0.64 95.31
Net Profit 0.18 -0.48 137.5
Equity Capital 0.71 0.71 -
> More on Binayaka Tex Processors Ltd Financials Results

Binayaka Tex Processors Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Fairdeal Filamen 66.00 -4.90 39.93
Bang Overseas 29.10 2.11 39.46
Prime Urban 14.80 -1.00 39.44
Binayaka Tex Pr 517.85 -5.00 36.77
Pranav. Spinning 18.85 -0.79 36.27
Mohite Ind. 17.25 0.00 34.67
Rel. Chemotex 86.55 1.23 34.62
> More on Binayaka Tex Processors Ltd Peer Group

Binayaka Tex Processors Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 59.10
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 33.84
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.06
> More on Binayaka Tex Processors Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Binayaka Tex Processors Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -18.71% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -8.35% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Binayaka Tex Processors Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 517.85
517.85
Week Low/High 0.00
517.85
Month Low/High 517.85
518.00
YEAR Low/High 464.55
800.00
All TIME Low/High 5.50
846.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Binayaka Tex Processors: