Binayaka Tex Processors Ltd.
|BSE: 523054
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE626H01019
517.85
-27.25
(-5.00%)
OPEN
517.85
HIGH
517.85
LOW
517.85
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Binayaka Tex Processors Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Binayaka Tex Processors Ltd.
Binayaka Tex Processors Ltd
Binayak Tex Processors Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing/processing of textile fabrics. The Company operates through textile products segment. The Company's products include home textiles, such as bed sheets, curtains, towels, kitchen apron, curtains, pillows and decorative cushion. In addition, it is also engaged in the business of suiting ...> More
Binayaka Tex Processors Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Binayaka Tex Processors Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|41.12
|39.96
|2.9
|Other Income
|0.35
|0.36
|-2.78
|Total Income
|41.47
|40.31
|2.88
|Total Expenses
|40.22
|39.67
|1.39
|Operating Profit
|1.25
|0.64
|95.31
|Net Profit
|0.18
|-0.48
|137.5
|Equity Capital
|0.71
|0.71
| -
Binayaka Tex Processors Ltd - Peer Group
Binayaka Tex Processors Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Binayaka Tex Processors Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-18.71%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-8.35%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Binayaka Tex Processors Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|517.85
|
|517.85
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|517.85
|Month Low/High
|517.85
|
|518.00
|YEAR Low/High
|464.55
|
|800.00
|All TIME Low/High
|5.50
|
|846.00
Quick Links for Binayaka Tex Processors: