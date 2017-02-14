Binayaka Tex Processors Ltd

Binayak Tex Processors Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing/processing of textile fabrics. The Company operates through textile products segment. The Company's products include home textiles, such as bed sheets, curtains, towels, kitchen apron, curtains, pillows and decorative cushion. In addition, it is also engaged in the business of suiting ...> More