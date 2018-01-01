JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Binayaka Tex Processors Ltd

Binayaka Tex Processors Ltd.

BSE: 523054 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE626H01019
BSE 13:29 | 27 Feb 517.85 -27.25
(-5.00%)
OPEN

517.85

 HIGH

517.85

 LOW

517.85
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Binayaka Tex Processors Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 517.85
PREVIOUS CLOSE 545.10
VOLUME 10
52-Week high 800.00
52-Week low 464.55
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 37
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 517.85
Sell Qty 10.00
OPEN 517.85
CLOSE 545.10
VOLUME 10
52-Week high 800.00
52-Week low 464.55
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 37
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 517.85
Sell Qty 10.00

Binayaka Tex Processors Ltd. (BINAYAKATEXPR) - Locations

Location Type Address
Registered Office 384-M Dhabilkarwadi 5th Floor
Kalbadevi Road
Mumbai - India
FAX - 91-22-22068385
Phone1 - 91-22-40542222
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - btpl.investor@gmail.com
Corporate Office 384-M Dhabolkar Wadi
Kalbadevi Road
Mumbai - India
FAX - 91-22-22068385
Phone1 - 91-22-40542222
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Factory/plant Plot No B-35
MIDC
Dombivali - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - 91-251-2470291/2472605
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - bloomdkrad1@sancharnet.in

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Binayaka Tex Processors: