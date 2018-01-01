You are here » Home » » Binayaka Tex Processors Ltd
Binayaka Tex Processors Ltd.
|BSE: 523054
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE626H01019
|BSE 13:29 | 27 Feb
|517.85
|
-27.25
(-5.00%)
|
OPEN
517.85
|
HIGH
517.85
|
LOW
517.85
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Binayaka Tex Processors Ltd
|OPEN
|517.85
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|545.10
|VOLUME
|10
|52-Week high
|800.00
|52-Week low
|464.55
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|37
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|517.85
|Sell Qty
|10.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|37
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Binayaka Tex Processors Ltd. (BINAYAKATEXPR) - Locations
|Location Type
|Address
|Registered Office
|
384-M Dhabilkarwadi 5th Floor
Kalbadevi Road
Mumbai - India
FAX - 91-22-22068385
Phone1 - 91-22-40542222
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - btpl.investor@gmail.com
|Corporate Office
|
384-M Dhabolkar Wadi
Kalbadevi Road
Mumbai - India
FAX - 91-22-22068385
Phone1 - 91-22-40542222
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Factory/plant
|
Plot No B-35
MIDC
Dombivali - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - 91-251-2470291/2472605
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - bloomdkrad1@sancharnet.in
Quick Links for Binayaka Tex Processors:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices