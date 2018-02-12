JUST IN
Binny Ltd.

BSE: 514215 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE118K01011
BSE 15:29 | 12 Mar 215.00 -0.95
(-0.44%)
OPEN

219.90

 HIGH

219.90

 LOW

207.15
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Binny Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 219.90
PREVIOUS CLOSE 215.95
VOLUME 3766
52-Week high 374.80
52-Week low 119.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 480
Buy Price 215.00
Buy Qty 50.00
Sell Price 217.45
Sell Qty 10.00
About Binny Ltd.

Binny Ltd

Incorporated in 1799, Binny (BL) is managed by M Ethurajan, the executive chairman, and E Shanmugam, the wholetime director. The company is into textiles, engineering, services, shipping, travel, etc. The major promoter of BL is the Rs 16-bln ETA-Ascon, Dubai, which is forging a major thrust on the export front as part of a restructuring plan designed to take over one of the oldest textile compani...> More

Binny Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   480
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 103.32
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.08
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Binny Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.09 0.01 800
Other Income 0.8 2.29 -65.07
Total Income 0.89 2.3 -61.3
Total Expenses 0.86 1.19 -27.73
Operating Profit 0.03 1.11 -97.3
Net Profit -6.28 -5.66 -10.95
Equity Capital 11.16 11.16 -
Binny Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sangam India 136.70 0.66 538.87
Ruby Mills 303.10 0.07 506.78
VIP Clothing 60.25 2.29 497.67
Binny 215.00 -0.44 479.88
Indo Rama Synth. 30.35 -1.46 460.77
Sarla Performanc 54.65 0.09 456.33
Orbit Exports 155.65 -2.72 439.87
Binny Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.69
Banks/FIs 0.05
FIIs 0.09
Insurance 2.03
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 17.22
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.27
Binny Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.39% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -2.41% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -16.44% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -6.52% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 58.03% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 15.16% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Binny Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 207.15
219.90
Week Low/High 203.25
233.00
Month Low/High 203.25
244.00
YEAR Low/High 119.00
375.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
375.00

