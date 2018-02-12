Binny Ltd.
|BSE: 514215
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE118K01011
|BSE 15:29 | 12 Mar
|215.00
|
-0.95
(-0.44%)
|
OPEN
219.90
|
HIGH
219.90
|
LOW
207.15
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Binny Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|219.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|215.95
|VOLUME
|3766
|52-Week high
|374.80
|52-Week low
|119.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|480
|Buy Price
|215.00
|Buy Qty
|50.00
|Sell Price
|217.45
|Sell Qty
|10.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|480
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Binny Ltd.
Incorporated in 1799, Binny (BL) is managed by M Ethurajan, the executive chairman, and E Shanmugam, the wholetime director. The company is into textiles, engineering, services, shipping, travel, etc. The major promoter of BL is the Rs 16-bln ETA-Ascon, Dubai, which is forging a major thrust on the export front as part of a restructuring plan designed to take over one of the oldest textile compani...> More
Binny Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|480
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|5
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|103.32
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.08
Announcement
-
Board Meeting On 12Th February 2018 & Closure Of Trading Window
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Financial Results For The Quarter/ Half Year Ended 30Th September 2017
-
Board Meeting On 14Th December 2017 & Closure Of Trading Window
Binny Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.09
|0.01
|800
|Other Income
|0.8
|2.29
|-65.07
|Total Income
|0.89
|2.3
|-61.3
|Total Expenses
|0.86
|1.19
|-27.73
|Operating Profit
|0.03
|1.11
|-97.3
|Net Profit
|-6.28
|-5.66
|-10.95
|Equity Capital
|11.16
|11.16
|-
Binny Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Sangam India
|136.70
|0.66
|538.87
|Ruby Mills
|303.10
|0.07
|506.78
|VIP Clothing
|60.25
|2.29
|497.67
|Binny
|215.00
|-0.44
|479.88
|Indo Rama Synth.
|30.35
|-1.46
|460.77
|Sarla Performanc
|54.65
|0.09
|456.33
|Orbit Exports
|155.65
|-2.72
|439.87
Binny Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Binny Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.39%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-2.41%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-16.44%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-6.52%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|58.03%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|15.16%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Binny Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|207.15
|
|219.90
|Week Low/High
|203.25
|
|233.00
|Month Low/High
|203.25
|
|244.00
|YEAR Low/High
|119.00
|
|375.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|375.00
