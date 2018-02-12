Binny Ltd

Incorporated in 1799, Binny (BL) is managed by M Ethurajan, the executive chairman, and E Shanmugam, the wholetime director. The company is into textiles, engineering, services, shipping, travel, etc. The major promoter of BL is the Rs 16-bln ETA-Ascon, Dubai, which is forging a major thrust on the export front as part of a restructuring plan designed to take over one of the oldest textile compani...> More