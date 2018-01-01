You are here » Home » » Biocon Ltd
Biocon Ltd.
|BSE: 532523
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: BIOCON
|ISIN Code: INE376G01013
|BSE 15:44 | 12 Mar
|594.95
|
0.30
(0.05%)
|
OPEN
602.15
|
HIGH
603.30
|
LOW
583.70
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|595.25
|
0.10
(0.02%)
|
OPEN
604.00
|
HIGH
604.00
|
LOW
583.40
Biocon Ltd. (BIOCON) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|FROM
|TO
|REMARKS
|22-06-2017
|Book Closure
|22-07-2017
|28-07-2017
|Rs.1.0000 per share(20%)Final Dividend
|08-06-2017
|Book Closure
|17-06-2017
|Bonus issue
|06-06-2016
|Book Closure
|24-06-2016
|30-06-2016
|A.G.M.
|11-03-2016
|Book Closure
|19-03-2016
|Rs.5.0000 per share(100%)Interim Dividend
|08-03-2016
|Book Closure
|19-03-2016
|Interim Dividend
|29-06-2015
|Book Closure
|18-07-2015
|24-07-2015
|A.G.M.
|20-04-2015
|Book Closure
|10-04-2015
|Rs.5.0000 per share(100%)Interim Dividend
|27-03-2015
|Book Closure
|10-04-2015
|Rs.5.0000 per share(100%)Interim Dividend
|30-07-2014
|Book Closure
|12-07-2014
|25-07-2014
|Rs.5.0000 per share(100%)Final Dividend
|19-06-2014
|Book Closure
|12-07-2014
|25-07-2014
|Rs.5.0000 per share(100%)Final Dividend
|18-06-2014
|Book Closure
|12-07-2014
|25-07-2014
|Rs.5.0000 per share(100%)Final Dividend & A.G.M.
|19-06-2013
|Book Closure
|13-07-2013
|26-07-2013
|Rs.2.5000 per share(50%)Special Dividend
|27-07-2012
|Book Closure
|07-07-2012
|21-07-2012
|Rs.5.00 per share(100%)Final Dividend & A.G.M.
|26-06-2012
|Book Closure
|07-07-2012
|21-07-2012
|Rs.5.00 per share(100%)Final Dividend & A.G.M.
|25-07-2011
|Book Closure
|09-07-2011
|21-07-2011
|Rs.3.00 per share(60%)Final Dividend & A.G.M.
|17-06-2011
|Book Closure
|09-07-2011
|21-07-2011
|Rs.3.00 per share(60%)Final Dividend & A.G.M.
|04-05-2011
|Book Closure
|06-05-2011
|Rs.1.50 per share(30%)Interim Dividend
|28-04-2011
|Book Closure
|06-05-2011
|Rs.1.50 per share(30%)Interim Dividend
|25-04-2011
|Book Closure
|06-05-2011
|Interim Dividend
|20-05-2010
|Book Closure
|10-07-2010
|23-07-2010
|A.G.M. & Rs.3.50 per share(70%)Dividend
|22-06-2009
|Book Closure
|15-07-2009
|23-07-2009
|A.G.M. & Rs.3.00 per share(60%)Dividend
