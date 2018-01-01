JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Biocon Ltd

Biocon Ltd.

BSE: 532523 Sector: Health care
NSE: BIOCON ISIN Code: INE376G01013
BSE 15:44 | 12 Mar 594.95 0.30
(0.05%)
OPEN

602.15

 HIGH

603.30

 LOW

583.70
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 595.25 0.10
(0.02%)
OPEN

604.00

 HIGH

604.00

 LOW

583.40
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 602.15
PREVIOUS CLOSE 594.65
VOLUME 142464
52-Week high 657.75
52-Week low 295.00
P/E 96.43
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 35,697
Buy Price 594.95
Buy Qty 150.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 602.15
CLOSE 594.65
VOLUME 142464
52-Week high 657.75
52-Week low 295.00
P/E 96.43
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 35,697
Buy Price 594.95
Buy Qty 150.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

Biocon Ltd. (BIOCON) - Corporate Action

Search Purpose:
From: To:
ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE FROM TO REMARKS
22-06-2017 Book Closure 22-07-2017 28-07-2017 Rs.1.0000 per share(20%)Final Dividend
08-06-2017 Book Closure 17-06-2017 Bonus issue
06-06-2016 Book Closure 24-06-2016 30-06-2016 A.G.M.
11-03-2016 Book Closure 19-03-2016 Rs.5.0000 per share(100%)Interim Dividend
08-03-2016 Book Closure 19-03-2016 Interim Dividend
29-06-2015 Book Closure 18-07-2015 24-07-2015 A.G.M.
20-04-2015 Book Closure 10-04-2015 Rs.5.0000 per share(100%)Interim Dividend
27-03-2015 Book Closure 10-04-2015 Rs.5.0000 per share(100%)Interim Dividend
30-07-2014 Book Closure 12-07-2014 25-07-2014 Rs.5.0000 per share(100%)Final Dividend
19-06-2014 Book Closure 12-07-2014 25-07-2014 Rs.5.0000 per share(100%)Final Dividend
18-06-2014 Book Closure 12-07-2014 25-07-2014 Rs.5.0000 per share(100%)Final Dividend & A.G.M.
19-06-2013 Book Closure 13-07-2013 26-07-2013 Rs.2.5000 per share(50%)Special Dividend
27-07-2012 Book Closure 07-07-2012 21-07-2012 Rs.5.00 per share(100%)Final Dividend & A.G.M.
26-06-2012 Book Closure 07-07-2012 21-07-2012 Rs.5.00 per share(100%)Final Dividend & A.G.M.
25-07-2011 Book Closure 09-07-2011 21-07-2011 Rs.3.00 per share(60%)Final Dividend & A.G.M.
17-06-2011 Book Closure 09-07-2011 21-07-2011 Rs.3.00 per share(60%)Final Dividend & A.G.M.
04-05-2011 Book Closure 06-05-2011 Rs.1.50 per share(30%)Interim Dividend
28-04-2011 Book Closure 06-05-2011 Rs.1.50 per share(30%)Interim Dividend
25-04-2011 Book Closure 06-05-2011 Interim Dividend
20-05-2010 Book Closure 10-07-2010 23-07-2010 A.G.M. & Rs.3.50 per share(70%)Dividend
22-06-2009 Book Closure 15-07-2009 23-07-2009 A.G.M. & Rs.3.00 per share(60%)Dividend

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Biocon: