Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

BSE: 524396 Sector: Health care
NSE: BIOFILCHEM ISIN Code: INE829A01014
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 13.95 -0.40
(-2.79%)
OPEN

14.50

 HIGH

15.05

 LOW

13.65
NSE 15:07 | 12 Mar 13.75 -0.50
(-3.51%)
OPEN

13.60

 HIGH

14.70

 LOW

13.60
About Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (BCPL) was incorporated as a private limited company on 4 Jan.'85 for manufacture of pharmaceutical products and it was converted into a public limited company on 7 May '92. It was promoted by the Systematix group and Ramesh Shah of the Cyano group. Ramesh Shah is the chairman and managing director and Anand Kumar Sethiya is the managing director. In Feb.'96,...> More

Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   23
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.86
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 16.22
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 5.59
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.50
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.91 3.96 -77.02
Other Income 0.04 0.01 300
Total Income 0.95 3.97 -76.07
Total Expenses 0.62 3.37 -81.6
Operating Profit 0.33 0.59 -44.07
Net Profit 0.22 0.49 -55.1
Equity Capital 16.27 16.27 -
> More on Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd Financials Results

Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
ANG Lifesciences 48.00 -6.34 24.86
Godavari Drugs 32.55 -4.26 24.51
Sandu Pharma. 33.60 -2.75 23.79
Biofil Chemicals 13.95 -2.79 22.70
Concord Drugs 25.95 -1.89 20.40
Combat Drugs 24.70 -5.00 19.76
Syncom Health 4.86 0.00 19.44
> More on Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd Peer Group

Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 46.82
Banks/FIs 0.20
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.45
Indian Public 26.71
Custodians 0.00
Other 25.81
> More on Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.00% -14.06% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -8.22% -8.33% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -18.90% -19.83% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -14.15% -16.92% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 5.44% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 13.65
15.05
Week Low/High 13.65
16.00
Month Low/High 13.65
18.00
YEAR Low/High 9.80
26.00
All TIME Low/High 0.30
95.00

