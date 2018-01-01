Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|BSE: 524396
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: BIOFILCHEM
|ISIN Code: INE829A01014
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|13.95
|
-0.40
(-2.79%)
|
OPEN
14.50
|
HIGH
15.05
|
LOW
13.65
|NSE 15:07 | 12 Mar
|13.75
|
-0.50
(-3.51%)
|
OPEN
13.60
|
HIGH
14.70
|
LOW
13.60
About Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (BCPL) was incorporated as a private limited company on 4 Jan.'85 for manufacture of pharmaceutical products and it was converted into a public limited company on 7 May '92. It was promoted by the Systematix group and Ramesh Shah of the Cyano group. Ramesh Shah is the chairman and managing director and Anand Kumar Sethiya is the managing director. In Feb.'96,...> More
Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|23
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.86
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|16.22
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|5.59
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.50
Announcement
-
-
Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended On 31St December 2017
-
-
-
Intimation Of Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On Monday 12Th February 2018.
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Period Ended On December 31 2017
Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.91
|3.96
|-77.02
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.01
|300
|Total Income
|0.95
|3.97
|-76.07
|Total Expenses
|0.62
|3.37
|-81.6
|Operating Profit
|0.33
|0.59
|-44.07
|Net Profit
|0.22
|0.49
|-55.1
|Equity Capital
|16.27
|16.27
|-
Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|ANG Lifesciences
|48.00
|-6.34
|24.86
|Godavari Drugs
|32.55
|-4.26
|24.51
|Sandu Pharma.
|33.60
|-2.75
|23.79
|Biofil Chemicals
|13.95
|-2.79
|22.70
|Concord Drugs
|25.95
|-1.89
|20.40
|Combat Drugs
|24.70
|-5.00
|19.76
|Syncom Health
|4.86
|0.00
|19.44
Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.00%
|-14.06%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-8.22%
|-8.33%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-18.90%
|-19.83%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-14.15%
|-16.92%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|5.44%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|13.65
|
|15.05
|Week Low/High
|13.65
|
|16.00
|Month Low/High
|13.65
|
|18.00
|YEAR Low/High
|9.80
|
|26.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.30
|
|95.00
