Biopac India Corporation Ltd.
|BSE: 532330
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE998A01017
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
24.95
|
-0.25
(-0.99%)
|
OPEN
25.00
|
HIGH
26.45
|
LOW
24.00
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Biopac India Corporation Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|25.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|25.20
|VOLUME
|27123
|52-Week high
|45.45
|52-Week low
|15.55
|P/E
|80.48
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|43
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|80.48
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|43
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|25.00
|CLOSE
|25.20
|VOLUME
|27123
|52-Week high
|45.45
|52-Week low
|15.55
|P/E
|80.48
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|43
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|80.48
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|43.04
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Biopac India Corporation Ltd.
Biopac India Corporation Ltd
Biopac India Coporation Ltd started its manufacturing business in the year 1988. The company is in the branded disposable packaging for food products and dinnerware.
A 30,000 sqft ultra modern plant of the company is located at Silvassa which is approximately 170 kms north west of Mumbai.
In 2001 the company has exported its products to UK,Singapore,UAE.Lebanon.
...> More
Biopac India Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Biopac India Corporation Ltd - Financial Results
Biopac India Corporation Ltd - Peer Group
Biopac India Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Biopac India Corporation Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-10.25%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-20.79%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|16.86%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|19.38%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|17.14%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|193.88%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Biopac India Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|24.00
|
|26.45
|Week Low/High
|24.00
|
|30.00
|Month Low/High
|24.00
|
|33.00
|YEAR Low/High
|15.55
|
|45.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.05
|
|54.00
