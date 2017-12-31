JUST IN
Biopac India Corporation Ltd.

BSE: 532330 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE998A01017
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 24.95 -0.25
(-0.99%)
OPEN

25.00

 HIGH

26.45

 LOW

24.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Biopac India Corporation Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Biopac India Corporation Ltd.

Biopac India Corporation Ltd

Biopac India Coporation Ltd started its manufacturing business in the year 1988. The company is in the branded disposable packaging for food products and dinnerware. A 30,000 sqft ultra modern plant of the company is located at Silvassa which is approximately 170 kms north west of Mumbai. In 2001 the company has exported its products to UK,Singapore,UAE.Lebanon. ...> More

Biopac India Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   43
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.31
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 80.48
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 12.00
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.08
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Biopac India Corporation Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 12.6 11.91 5.79
Other Income -
Total Income 12.6 11.91 5.79
Total Expenses 9.6 9.41 2.02
Operating Profit 3 2.51 19.52
Net Profit 0.11 0.11 0
Equity Capital 17.25 17.25 -
Biopac India Corporation Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sri KPR Inds. 26.00 4.00 52.39
Polylink Poly. 23.60 -3.48 52.20
Pearl Polymers 26.20 -4.38 44.09
Biopac India 24.95 -0.99 43.04
Swagruha Infra 6.00 3.63 41.10
Fenoplast 87.70 3.30 40.34
Kunststoff Inds. 39.00 -2.50 26.87
Biopac India Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 49.65
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 37.78
Custodians 0.00
Other 12.57
Biopac India Corporation Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -10.25% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -20.79% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 16.86% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 19.38% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 17.14% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 193.88% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Biopac India Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 24.00
26.45
Week Low/High 24.00
30.00
Month Low/High 24.00
33.00
YEAR Low/High 15.55
45.00
All TIME Low/High 2.05
54.00

