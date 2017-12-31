Biopac India Corporation Ltd

Biopac India Coporation Ltd started its manufacturing business in the year 1988. The company is in the branded disposable packaging for food products and dinnerware. A 30,000 sqft ultra modern plant of the company is located at Silvassa which is approximately 170 kms north west of Mumbai. In 2001 the company has exported its products to UK,Singapore,UAE.Lebanon. ...> More