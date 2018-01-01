JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Biopac India Corporation Ltd

Biopac India Corporation Ltd.

BSE: 532330 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE998A01017
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 24.95 -0.25
(-0.99%)
OPEN

25.00

 HIGH

26.45

 LOW

24.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Biopac India Corporation Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 25.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 25.20
VOLUME 27123
52-Week high 45.45
52-Week low 15.55
P/E 80.48
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 43
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 25.00
CLOSE 25.20
VOLUME 27123
52-Week high 45.45
52-Week low 15.55
P/E 80.48
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 43
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

Biopac India Corporation Ltd. (BIOPACINDIA) - Chairman Speech

Company chairman speech

No Information Available.

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Biopac India Corporation: