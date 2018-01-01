JUST IN
Birla Cable Ltd.

BSE: 500060 Sector: Engineering
NSE: BIRLACABLE ISIN Code: INE800A01015
About Birla Cable Ltd.

Birla Cable Ltd

Incorporated on 30 Jun.'92, Birla Ericsson Optical was promoted by Priyamvada Buta, Universal Cables, Vindhya Telelinks and Ericsson Cables, Sweden (30% stake). The company is engaged in the manufacture of optical fibre cables and Jelly Filled Telephone Cables. Optical fibre cables are the latest development in the field of telecommunication cables and are superior to the conventional cables in...> More

Birla Cable Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   188
EPS - TTM () [*S] 3.04
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 20.59
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 10 Aug 2016
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 35.17
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.78
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Birla Cable Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 82.62 54.66 51.15
Other Income 0.34 0.49 -30.61
Total Income 82.95 55.15 50.41
Total Expenses 72.3 53.09 36.18
Operating Profit 10.65 2.06 416.99
Net Profit 4.89 -0.59 928.81
Equity Capital 30 30 -
Birla Cable Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Diamond Power 11.66 -2.43 314.48
Paramount Comm. 13.71 -2.07 195.92
B.C. Power 165.00 -0.12 194.04
Birla Cable 62.60 3.47 187.80
Hind.Urban Infra 1074.00 3.06 154.66
Bhagyanagar Ind 45.85 -2.76 146.72
Ultracab India 91.50 -0.49 116.39
Birla Cable Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 66.35
Banks/FIs 0.03
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 26.70
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.92
Birla Cable Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 1.79% 0.79% -0.11% -1.07%
1 Month -6.71% 0.95% -1.72% -1.04%
3 Month -0.63% -1.40% 1.45% 0.79%
6 Month 38.80% 40.69% 4.82% 4.14%
1 Year 66.93% 66.75% 16.45% 15.90%
3 Year 12.59% 7.36% 16.52% 18.15%

Birla Cable Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 61.45
63.50
Week Low/High 56.00
63.50
Month Low/High 56.00
72.00
YEAR Low/High 36.85
72.00
All TIME Low/High 5.80
150.00

