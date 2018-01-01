Birla Cable Ltd.
|BSE: 500060
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: BIRLACABLE
|ISIN Code: INE800A01015
About Birla Cable Ltd.
Incorporated on 30 Jun.'92, Birla Ericsson Optical was promoted by Priyamvada Buta, Universal Cables, Vindhya Telelinks and Ericsson Cables, Sweden (30% stake). The company is engaged in the manufacture of optical fibre cables and Jelly Filled Telephone Cables. Optical fibre cables are the latest development in the field of telecommunication cables and are superior to the conventional cables in...> More
Birla Cable Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|188
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|3.04
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|20.59
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|10 Aug 2016
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|35.17
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.78
Announcement
-
-
Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31St December 2017
-
-
Statememt Of Investor Complainants For The Quarter Ended 31 December2017
-
Statememt Of Investor Complainants For The Quarter Ended 31 December2017
-
Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Half Year Ended 30Th September 2017
Birla Cable Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|82.62
|54.66
|51.15
|Other Income
|0.34
|0.49
|-30.61
|Total Income
|82.95
|55.15
|50.41
|Total Expenses
|72.3
|53.09
|36.18
|Operating Profit
|10.65
|2.06
|416.99
|Net Profit
|4.89
|-0.59
|928.81
|Equity Capital
|30
|30
|-
Birla Cable Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Diamond Power
|11.66
|-2.43
|314.48
|Paramount Comm.
|13.71
|-2.07
|195.92
|B.C. Power
|165.00
|-0.12
|194.04
|Birla Cable
|62.60
|3.47
|187.80
|Hind.Urban Infra
|1074.00
|3.06
|154.66
|Bhagyanagar Ind
|45.85
|-2.76
|146.72
|Ultracab India
|91.50
|-0.49
|116.39
Birla Cable Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Birla Cable Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|1.79%
|0.79%
|-0.11%
|-1.07%
|1 Month
|-6.71%
|0.95%
|-1.72%
|-1.04%
|3 Month
|-0.63%
|-1.40%
|1.45%
|0.79%
|6 Month
|38.80%
|40.69%
|4.82%
|4.14%
|1 Year
|66.93%
|66.75%
|16.45%
|15.90%
|3 Year
|12.59%
|7.36%
|16.52%
|18.15%
Birla Cable Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|61.45
|
|63.50
|Week Low/High
|56.00
|
|63.50
|Month Low/High
|56.00
|
|72.00
|YEAR Low/High
|36.85
|
|72.00
|All TIME Low/High
|5.80
|
|150.00
