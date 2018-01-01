You are here » Home » » Birla Cable Ltd
Birla Cable Ltd.
|BSE: 500060
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: BIRLACABLE
|ISIN Code: INE800A01015
|BSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|63.50
|
3.00
(4.96%)
|
OPEN
61.45
|
HIGH
63.50
|
LOW
61.45
|NSE 15:18 | 12 Mar
|63.60
|
3.00
(4.95%)
|
OPEN
60.70
|
HIGH
63.60
|
LOW
60.70
|OPEN
|61.45
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|60.50
|VOLUME
|10321
|52-Week high
|72.00
|52-Week low
|36.85
|P/E
|20.89
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|191
|Buy Price
|63.50
|Buy Qty
|1177.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|60.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|60.60
|VOLUME
|30923
|52-Week high
|72.50
|52-Week low
|37.00
|P/E
|20.89
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|191
|Buy Price
|63.60
|Buy Qty
|2176.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Birla Cable Ltd. (BIRLACABLE) - Share Holding
|(in %)
|Dec 2017
|Sep 2017
|Jun 2017
|Mar 2017
|Dec 2016
|Promoter & Group
|Foreign
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Indian
|66.35
|66.35
|66.35
|66.35
|66.35
|Total Promoters
|66.35
|66.35
|66.35
|66.35
|66.35
|Non Promoter
|Institutions
|0.03
|0.06
|0.11
|0.01
|0.01
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|0.03
|0.06
|0.11
|0.01
|0.00
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|Insurance Companies
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Non-Institution
|33.62
|33.59
|33.54
|33.64
|33.64
|Indian Public
|26.70
|26.67
|27.17
|26.61
|26.81
|Others
|6.92
|6.92
|6.37
|7.03
|6.83
|Total Non Promoter
|33.65
|33.65
|33.65
|33.65
|33.65
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|Custodians
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
