JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Birla Cable Ltd

Birla Cable Ltd.

BSE: 500060 Sector: Engineering
NSE: BIRLACABLE ISIN Code: INE800A01015
BSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 63.50 3.00
(4.96%)
OPEN

61.45

 HIGH

63.50

 LOW

61.45
NSE 15:18 | 12 Mar 63.60 3.00
(4.95%)
OPEN

60.70

 HIGH

63.60

 LOW

60.70
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 61.45
PREVIOUS CLOSE 60.50
VOLUME 10321
52-Week high 72.00
52-Week low 36.85
P/E 20.89
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 191
Buy Price 63.50
Buy Qty 1177.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 61.45
CLOSE 60.50
VOLUME 10321
52-Week high 72.00
52-Week low 36.85
P/E 20.89
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 191
Buy Price 63.50
Buy Qty 1177.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

Birla Cable Ltd. (BIRLACABLE) - Share Holding

(in %) Dec 2017 Sep 2017 Jun 2017 Mar 2017 Dec 2016
Promoter & Group
Foreign 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Indian 66.35 66.35 66.35 66.35 66.35
Total Promoters 66.35 66.35 66.35 66.35 66.35
Non Promoter
Institutions 0.03 0.06 0.11 0.01 0.01
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.03 0.06 0.11 0.01 0.00
Foreign Institutional Investors 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.01
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Non-Institution 33.62 33.59 33.54 33.64 33.64
Indian Public 26.70 26.67 27.17 26.61 26.81
Others 6.92 6.92 6.37 7.03 6.83
Total Non Promoter 33.65 33.65 33.65 33.65 33.65
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Birla Cable: