Birla Capital & Financial Services Ltd.

BSE: 512332 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE776E01027
BSE LIVE 15:26 | 04 Aug Birla Capital & Financial Services Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Birla Capital & Financial Services Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 0.19
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.19
VOLUME 700
52-Week high 0.34
52-Week low 0.19
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.19
Buy Qty 300.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Birla Capital & Financial Services Ltd.

Birla Capital & Financial Services Ltd

Birla Capital and Financial Services Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in the business of investment banking. The Company provides range of services, including capital raising advisory, merger and acquisition advisory and transaction execution relating to structured finance. The Company belongs to the Yash Birla Group. The company was incorporated in the year 1985.

Birla Capital & Financial Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.95
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.10
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Birla Capital & Financial Services Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Jun 2017 Jun 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.02 -
Total Income 0.02 -
Total Expenses 0.02 0.03 -33.33
Operating Profit -0.02 -0.01 -100
Net Profit -0.03 -0.03 0
Equity Capital 9.38 9.38 -
Birla Capital & Financial Services Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
F Mec Intl. Fin. 3.05 -69.50 0.95
Speedage Comm. 9.50 -5.00 0.93
Classic Leasing 3.02 4.86 0.91
Sahyog Multibase 2.91 -4.90 0.89
Birla Capital 0.19 0.00 0.89
Vishvprabha Trad 32.85 4.95 0.82
Shivansh Finserv 1.24 -4.62 0.77
Birla Capital & Financial Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 52.48
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 28.34
Custodians 0.00
Other 19.18
Birla Capital & Financial Services Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.56% -0.38%
1 Month NA NA -1.06% -0.34%
3 Month NA NA 2.13% 1.49%
6 Month NA NA 5.53% 4.87%
1 Year -42.42% NA 17.24% 16.71%
3 Year -77.11% NA 17.31% 18.98%

Birla Capital & Financial Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.19
0.19
Week Low/High 0.00
0.19
Month Low/High 0.00
0.19
YEAR Low/High 0.19
0.00
All TIME Low/High 0.19
27.00

