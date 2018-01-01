You are here » Home
Birla Capital & Financial Services Ltd.
|BSE: 512332
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE776E01027
|
BSE
LIVE
15:26 | 04 Aug
|
Birla Capital & Financial Services Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Birla Capital & Financial Services Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.19
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.19
|VOLUME
|700
|52-Week high
|0.34
|52-Week low
|0.19
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.19
|Buy Qty
|300.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|0.19
|CLOSE
|0.19
|VOLUME
|700
|52-Week high
|0.34
|52-Week low
|0.19
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.19
|Buy Qty
|300.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Birla Capital & Financial Services Ltd.
Birla Capital & Financial Services Ltd
Birla Capital and Financial Services Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in the business of investment banking. The Company provides range of services, including capital raising advisory, merger and acquisition advisory and transaction execution relating to structured finance. The Company belongs to the Yash Birla Group. The company was incorporated in the year 1985.
Birla Capital & Financial Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Birla Capital & Financial Services Ltd - Financial Results
Birla Capital & Financial Services Ltd - Peer Group
Birla Capital & Financial Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Birla Capital & Financial Services Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.56%
|-0.38%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.06%
|-0.34%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.13%
|1.49%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.53%
|4.87%
|1 Year
|-42.42%
|NA
|17.24%
|16.71%
|3 Year
|-77.11%
|NA
|17.31%
|18.98%
Birla Capital & Financial Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.19
|
|0.19
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.19
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.19
|YEAR Low/High
|0.19
|
|0.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.19
|
|27.00
Quick Links for Birla Capital & Financial Services: