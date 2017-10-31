JUST IN
Birla Corporation Ltd.

BSE: 500335 Sector: Industrials
NSE: BIRLACORPN ISIN Code: INE340A01012
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 803.05 -0.90
(-0.11%)
OPEN

813.00

 HIGH

830.70

 LOW

799.85
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 802.00 -2.70
(-0.34%)
OPEN

833.85

 HIGH

834.00

 LOW

792.70
Birla Corporation Ltd. (BIRLACORPN) - Corporate Action

ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE REMARKS
10-02-2018 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
11-11-2017 Board Meeting Quarterly ResultsIntimation of the date of Board Meeting to be held on 1...
12-08-2017 Board Meeting Quarterly ResultsIntimation of date of the Board Meeting and closure of ...
26-05-2017 Board Meeting Birla Corporation Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Di...
08-02-2017 Board Meeting Birla Corporation Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Di...
22-11-2016 Board Meeting Birla Corporation Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Di...
10-08-2016 Board Meeting Birla Corporation Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Di...
12-07-2016 Board Meeting Birla Corporation Ltd has informed BSE that as per Clause 8 of the Compa...
06-05-2016 Board Meeting Birla Corporation Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Di...
30-01-2016 Board Meeting Birla Corporation Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Di...
04-11-2015 Board Meeting Birla Corporation Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Di...
14-08-2015 Board Meeting Birla Corporation Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Di...
07-05-2015 Board Meeting Birla Corporation Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Di...
05-02-2015 Board Meeting Birla Corporation Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Di...
05-11-2014 Board Meeting Birla Corporation Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Di...
08-08-2014 Board Meeting Birla Corporation Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Di...
08-05-2014 Board Meeting Birla Corporation Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Di...
09-02-2014 Board Meeting Birla Corporation Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Di...
30-10-2013 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
25-07-2013 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
20-05-2013 Board Meeting Birla Corporation Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Di...
08-02-2013 Board Meeting Quarterly Results

