Birla Corporation Ltd.
|BSE: 500335
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: BIRLACORPN
|ISIN Code: INE340A01012
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
803.05
|
-0.90
(-0.11%)
|
OPEN
813.00
|
HIGH
830.70
|
LOW
799.85
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
802.00
|
-2.70
(-0.34%)
|
OPEN
833.85
|
HIGH
834.00
|
LOW
792.70
|OPEN
|813.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|803.95
|VOLUME
|6362
|52-Week high
|1290.00
|52-Week low
|676.65
|P/E
|73.95
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6,184
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|833.85
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|804.70
|VOLUME
|46547
|52-Week high
|1265.95
|52-Week low
|673.30
|P/E
|73.95
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6,184
|Buy Price
|799.00
|Buy Qty
|5.00
|Sell Price
|800.00
|Sell Qty
|122.00
Birla Corporation Ltd. (BIRLACORPN) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|REMARKS
|10-02-2018
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11-11-2017
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly ResultsIntimation of the date of Board Meeting to be held on 1...
|12-08-2017
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly ResultsIntimation of date of the Board Meeting and closure of ...
|26-05-2017
|Board Meeting
|Birla Corporation Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Di...
|08-02-2017
|Board Meeting
|Birla Corporation Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Di...
|22-11-2016
|Board Meeting
|Birla Corporation Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Di...
|10-08-2016
|Board Meeting
|Birla Corporation Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Di...
|12-07-2016
|Board Meeting
|Birla Corporation Ltd has informed BSE that as per Clause 8 of the Compa...
|06-05-2016
|Board Meeting
|Birla Corporation Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Di...
|30-01-2016
|Board Meeting
|Birla Corporation Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Di...
|04-11-2015
|Board Meeting
|Birla Corporation Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Di...
|14-08-2015
|Board Meeting
|Birla Corporation Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Di...
|07-05-2015
|Board Meeting
|Birla Corporation Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Di...
|05-02-2015
|Board Meeting
|Birla Corporation Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Di...
|05-11-2014
|Board Meeting
|Birla Corporation Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Di...
|08-08-2014
|Board Meeting
|Birla Corporation Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Di...
|08-05-2014
|Board Meeting
|Birla Corporation Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Di...
|09-02-2014
|Board Meeting
|Birla Corporation Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Di...
|30-10-2013
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25-07-2013
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20-05-2013
|Board Meeting
|Birla Corporation Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Di...
|08-02-2013
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
