You are here » Home
» » Birla Corporation Ltd
Birla Corporation Ltd.
|BSE: 500335
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: BIRLACORPN
|ISIN Code: INE340A01012
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
803.05
|
-0.90
(-0.11%)
|
OPEN
813.00
|
HIGH
830.70
|
LOW
799.85
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
802.00
|
-2.70
(-0.34%)
|
OPEN
833.85
|
HIGH
834.00
|
LOW
792.70
|OPEN
|813.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|803.95
|VOLUME
|6362
|52-Week high
|1290.00
|52-Week low
|676.65
|P/E
|73.95
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6,184
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|833.85
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|804.70
|VOLUME
|46547
|52-Week high
|1265.95
|52-Week low
|673.30
|P/E
|73.95
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6,184
|Buy Price
|799.00
|Buy Qty
|5.00
|Sell Price
|800.00
|Sell Qty
|122.00
|OPEN
|813.00
|CLOSE
|803.95
|VOLUME
|6362
|52-Week high
|1290.00
|52-Week low
|676.65
|P/E
|73.95
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6,184
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|833.85
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|804.70
|VOLUME
|46547
|52-Week high
|1265.95
|52-Week low
|673.30
|P/E
|73.95
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6184.29
|Buy Price
|799.00
|Buy Qty
|5.00
|Sell Price
|800.00
|Sell Qty
|122.00
Birla Corporation Ltd. (BIRLACORPN) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|DIVIDEND (%)
|DIVIDEND TYPE
|EX-DIVIDEND DATE
|BOOK-CLOSURER DATE
|26-05-2017
|Dividend
|65.00
|Final
|21-07-2017
|25-07-2017
|06-05-2016
|Dividend
|60.00
|Final
|30-06-2016
|02-07-2016
|07-05-2015
|Dividend
|60.00
|Final
|19-06-2015
|23-06-2015
|08-05-2014
|Dividend
|60.00
|Final
|08-08-2014
|12-08-2014
|20-05-2013
|Dividend
|45.00
|Final
|25-06-2013
|27-06-2013
|09-11-2012
|Dividend
|25.00
|Interim
|22-11-2012
|-
|02-05-2012
|Dividend
|35.00
|Final
|13-06-2012
|15-06-2012
|31-10-2011
|Dividend
|25.00
|Interim
|11-11-2011
|-
|28-04-2011
|Dividend
|35.00
|Final
|10-06-2011
|14-06-2011
|26-10-2010
|Dividend
|25.00
|Interim
|04-11-2010
|-
|22-04-2010
|Dividend
|35.00
|Final
|08-06-2010
|10-06-2010
Quick Links for Birla Corporation: