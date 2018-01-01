JUST IN
Birla Corporation Ltd.

BSE: 500335 Sector: Industrials
NSE: BIRLACORPN ISIN Code: INE340A01012
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 803.05 -0.90
(-0.11%)
OPEN

813.00

 HIGH

830.70

 LOW

799.85
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 802.00 -2.70
(-0.34%)
OPEN

833.85

 HIGH

834.00

 LOW

792.70
OPEN 813.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 803.95
VOLUME 6362
52-Week high 1290.00
52-Week low 676.65
P/E 73.95
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 6,184
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Birla Corporation Ltd. (BIRLACORPN) - Corporate Action

ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE DIVIDEND (%) DIVIDEND TYPE EX-DIVIDEND DATE BOOK-CLOSURER DATE
26-05-2017 Dividend 65.00 Final 21-07-2017 25-07-2017
06-05-2016 Dividend 60.00 Final 30-06-2016 02-07-2016
07-05-2015 Dividend 60.00 Final 19-06-2015 23-06-2015
08-05-2014 Dividend 60.00 Final 08-08-2014 12-08-2014
20-05-2013 Dividend 45.00 Final 25-06-2013 27-06-2013
09-11-2012 Dividend 25.00 Interim 22-11-2012 -
02-05-2012 Dividend 35.00 Final 13-06-2012 15-06-2012
31-10-2011 Dividend 25.00 Interim 11-11-2011 -
28-04-2011 Dividend 35.00 Final 10-06-2011 14-06-2011
26-10-2010 Dividend 25.00 Interim 04-11-2010 -
22-04-2010 Dividend 35.00 Final 08-06-2010 10-06-2010

