Birla Cotsyn India Ltd.
|BSE: 533006
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: BIRLACOT
|ISIN Code: INE655I01024
|
BSE
15:18 | 12 Mar
|
0.08
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
0.08
|
HIGH
0.08
|
LOW
0.08
|
NSE
15:52 | 08 Mar
|
Birla Cotsyn India Ltd
|OPEN
|0.08
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.08
|VOLUME
|1049932
|52-Week high
|0.09
|52-Week low
|0.05
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|21
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.08
|Sell Qty
|10054392.00
|OPEN
|0.08
|CLOSE
|0.08
|VOLUME
|1049932
|52-Week high
|0.09
|52-Week low
|0.05
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|21
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.08
|Sell Qty
|10054392.00
Birla Cotsyn India Ltd. (BIRLACOT) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|EGM DATE
|REMARKS
|No record found.
Quick Links for Birla Cotsyn India: